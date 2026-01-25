T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Warns Pakistan With Strict Sanctions If They Follow Bangladesh’s Footsteps

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed dissatisfaction with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s recent remarks which he used to defend Bangladesh after the country lost its T20 World Cup 2026 eligibility.

What Did ICC Say?

ICC issued a warning to Pakistan about facing severe penalties if it decides to boycott the tournament like Bangladesh. The possible sanctions against Pakistan include three outcomes which are complete cancellation of bilateral series matches with all other countries and prohibition of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issuance for foreign players who want to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and complete exclusion of Pakistan from the Asia Cup, The Indian Express reported. A source said that the ICC would implement multiple penalties against Pakistan if the country fails to participate in the T20 World Cup because this action would undermine tournament integrity while also encouraging future withdrawals.

Bangladesh Removed From T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh was officially removed from the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament by the ICC on January 24 after the team refused to travel to India and requested to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh was replaced in Group C which contains England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy by Scotland which was the highest ranked team that did not secure original qualification. According to public opinion, the group reshuffle will provide England and West Indies with an easier path to the Super 8 stage.

