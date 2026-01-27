IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against New Zealand after winning the third encounter by 8 wickets in Guwahati. Riding on a spectacular show, first from the bowlers and then from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, Team India thumped the Kiwis in this contest.

While the hosts won the match comprehensively, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were spotted hitting some big ones in the nets after the conclusion of the match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Hardik and Shivam hitting sixes on social media.

“Hard work doesn’t take a break. Focus on from Team India players in the nets right after a big win,” read the caption.

"Hard work doesn't take a break. Focus on from Team India players in the nets right after a big win," #INDvNZ







India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

The Indian bowlers thoroughly dominated the New Zealand batting unit and picked up wickets regularly to restrict the opposition to 153/9 in 20 overs. Later, the home side lost an early wicket after Sanju Samson departed for a first-ball 0 but opener Abhishek Sharma along with Ishan Kishan took the onus and hammered the Blackcaps all around the park.

The two put in a partnership of 53 in 3.2 overs before Kishan departed for 28 off 13. Abhishek who completed his fifty in 14 deliveries– second fastest by an Indian at the highest level, eventually got 68* off 20. Captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with an unbeaten 57 off 26.

“That’s what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it’s not easy to do it every time, but I think it’s all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well. That’s more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj’s fastest T20 fifty record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it’s going to be fun,” Sharma said after the match.

The two sides will now lock horns with each other in the penultimate T20I as the action shifts to Visakhapatnam.

