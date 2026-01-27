LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar bcci Jana Nayagan business news ayatollah khamenei Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather Cricket news goldy brar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube took to the middle to fine-tune their power-hitting, launching sixes even as the post-match presentation unfolded after the third T20I in Guwahati.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 27, 2026 13:19:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

You Might Be Interested In

India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against New Zealand after winning the third encounter by 8 wickets in Guwahati. Riding on a spectacular show, first from the bowlers and then from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, Team India thumped the Kiwis in this contest. 

While the hosts won the match comprehensively, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube were spotted hitting some big ones in the nets after the conclusion of the match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Hardik and Shivam hitting sixes on social media. 

You Might Be Interested In

“Hard work doesn’t take a break. Focus on from Team India players in the nets right after a big win,” read the caption.



India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

The Indian bowlers thoroughly dominated the New Zealand batting unit and picked up wickets regularly to restrict the opposition to 153/9 in 20 overs. Later, the home side lost an early wicket after Sanju Samson departed for a first-ball 0 but opener Abhishek Sharma along with Ishan Kishan took the onus and hammered the Blackcaps all around the park.

The two put in a partnership of 53 in 3.2 overs before Kishan departed for 28 off 13. Abhishek who completed his fifty in 14 deliveries– second fastest by an Indian at the highest level, eventually got 68* off 20. Captain Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with an unbeaten 57 off 26.

“That’s what my team wants from me and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it’s not easy to do it every time, but I think it’s all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well. That’s more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj’s fastest T20 fifty record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well and going forward, it’s going to be fun,” Sharma said after the match.

The two sides will now lock horns with each other in the penultimate T20I as the action shifts to Visakhapatnam. 

Also Read: Explained | What Happens If Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup 2026? ICC Sanctions, Financial Losses and PSL Impact

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 1:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: hardik pandyaIND vs NZindia vs new zealandshivam dube

RELATED News

BCCI Slams PCB Over T20 World Cup 2026 Delay, Says ‘Pakistan Is Provoking Bangladesh’

‘Trophy Thief’, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can’t Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, ‘PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi’

T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule: Dates, Venues, Groups and Match Timings

11 in a Row! India Draw Level With Pakistan’s T20I Series Record

MS Dhoni Starts IPL 2026 Preparations With Net Session in Ranchi | WATCH Video

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

‘Vadh 2’ Trailer OUT: Sanjay Mishra And Neena Gupta Return With A Dark, Layered Thriller | WATCH

Nipah Virus Strikes Again, Cases Confirmed In India And Thailand, Health Authorities On High Alert Across Asia

Leopard Trail Horror: Food Seller Drags 23-Year-Old Into SUV at 3 AM, Flees Through Gurgaon, Caught After Vehicle Stuck in Mud, Police Track via Phone Location

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Makes History As Longest-Serving Finance Minister – Top Tax Reforms Introduced Under Her Tenure

Vivo X200T Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ And 50MP Triple Sony Cameras—Check Price And Specs

Masked Man Snatches Woman Employee’s Mangalsutra Inside AIIMS Bhopal Lift; Robbery Caught On CCTV | WATCH

JSW Energy Share Price Slides 7% After Q3 Results Despite Strong Operational Growth

Apple Unveils AirTag 2 With Ultra-Wideband Chip, 2x Sound, And More Accuracy, Check Price And Details Here

Jana Nayagan Release Date : Major Setback For Vijay’s Movie, Madras High Court Sends The Matter Back To The Single Judge

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube Go on Six-Hitting Spree After Series Win Versus New Zealand | WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS