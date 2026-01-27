Explained | What Happens If Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup 2026? ICC Sanctions, Financial Losses and PSL Impact

The controversies around the T20 World Cup 2026 have been mounting with every passing day. Bangladesh eventually exited from the marquee tournament that is slated to begin on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Asian team has now been replaced by Scotland.

After Bangladesh were shown the exit gates, it was reported that Pakistan considered withdrawing from the competition. “Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore on Saturday.

Naqvi added that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is currently abroad, and the PCB will wait for his return before making any decision. “When he comes back, we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding,” he said.

According some latest reports, Pakistan also considered boycotting the group stage game against India which is scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo. Naqvi on Monday met the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the country’s participation. “Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table,” Naqvi wrote on social media.

“It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

What Happens If Pakistan Decide to Boycott the World Cup?

If Pakistan decide to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026, it can face some massive sanctions. The boycott would constitute a breach of ICC participation agreements, opening the door to suspension from ICC and ACC tournaments, including future World Cups and the Asia Cup.

Moreover, it would also impact the participation of overseas players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The ICC can recommend denying No Objection Certificates for overseas players, directly weakening the Pakistan Super League. The team would also forfeit the standard ICC participation fee, estimated near USD 500,000, with additional clawbacks possible from central revenue distributions tied to World Cup participation and compliance benchmarks.

