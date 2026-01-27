LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Trophy Thief', PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can't Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, 'PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi'

'Trophy Thief', PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can't Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, 'PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi'

Pakistan’s stance on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 remains undecided after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting, however, sparked online buzz after Naqvi mistakenly named Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister in a viral post.

PCB defers T20 World Cup 2026 decision after Mohsin Naqvi meets PM Shehbaz Sharif; final call expected soon. Photo: X.
PCB defers T20 World Cup 2026 decision after Mohsin Naqvi meets PM Shehbaz Sharif; final call expected soon. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 27, 2026 08:36:24 IST

‘Trophy Thief’, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can’t Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, ‘PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi’

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday met the country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the country’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. After the meeting, Naqvi shared on social media that the PCB has deferred taking a final call on their approach, indicating that a decision will be made only later this week or early next week.

Mohsin Naqvi, who has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s public communication amid the escalating Bangladesh–ICC row, said the Prime Minister advised the board to proceed cautiously and keep all available options open rather than committing to an immediate yes-or-no stance.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Reveals What Shehbaz Sharif Told Him On T20 WC Participation

In a post on social media, Naqvi said he had briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing ICC-related developments and received clear instructions on how to proceed.

Also Read: IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

“Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table,” Naqvi wrote.

“It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

Mohsin Naqvi’s Tweet Error Goes Viral

However, the PCB chairman made a notable error in his now-viral post by naming Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minister instead of the incumbent, Shehbaz Sharif.

Naqvi repeated the same wording in his tweet, stating, “had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday.”

Nawaz Sharif last served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from June 2013 to July 2017. At present, his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif, holds the office.

Aakash Chopra Trolls Mohsin Naqvi 

The mistake quickly drew attention on social media, with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra sharing a post on X in which he trolled Naqvi for the error.

Despite the public messaging around a pending decision, the Pakistan government has already approved the country’s participation in its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against India in Colombo.

The approval followed a meeting between PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.

While Naqvi had stated that a final announcement would come by Friday or Monday,  IANS reported that Pakistan will indeed play India in the tournament.

“Pakistan Cricket Board, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, met with Prime Minister Mohsin Naqvi, briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the ICC T-20 World Cup and the current situation regarding the Bangladesh Cricket Board,” a source was quoted by IANS.

Also Read: When Is IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check Date, Start Time, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XIs

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 8:36 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

