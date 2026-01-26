IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

The Indian team achieved their eight wicket victory which secured them the series victory against New Zealand through their dominant 10 over target chase which resulted in three consecutive match wins. Abhishek Sharma achieved his first 50 runs through 13 balls but he fell short of breaking the Indian T20I record which Yuvraj Singh set at 12 balls for the fastest 50 runs. The aggressive play of his batting display which he executed with strong intent established India’s successful chase while he demonstrated emerging skills as a power hitter in T20 cricket.

What Did Yuvraj Singh Say?

Yuvraj Singh shared a humorous yet encouraging social media message which he dedicated to Sharma after the player achieved his almost record performance. Yuvraj wrote in his post ‘Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? Well played — keep going strong’. The tweet became a viral sensation among fans who showed their loyalty to the young opener while expressing their love and admiration for the cricket community which supports upcoming athletes who strive for legendary achievements.







Abhishek Sharma In IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma kept his peaceful and modest behavior during the match after he lost the record because he valued team achievements more than personal successes. He credited the team environment and collective support for his performance, noting that batting well consistently requires both mental strength and proper dressing room conditions. India’s batting strength showed through his explosive innings and Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten fifty, which indicates that upcoming players will compete against historic T20 records that include Yuvraj’s legendary milestone.

