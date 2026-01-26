LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

Abhishek Sharma almost achieved Yuvraj Singh's historic 12-ball T20I fifty record during the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I match which took place in Guwahati because he reached his fifty in 14 balls. After his exciting performance Yuvraj Singh made a humorous social media post which he used to compliment Sharma while playfully mocking him about his close call.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 26, 2026 09:50:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

The Indian team achieved their eight wicket victory which secured them the series victory against New Zealand through their dominant 10 over target chase which resulted in three consecutive match wins. Abhishek Sharma achieved his first 50 runs through 13 balls but he fell short of breaking the Indian T20I record which Yuvraj Singh set at 12 balls for the fastest 50 runs. The aggressive play of his batting display which he executed with strong intent established India’s successful chase while he demonstrated emerging skills as a power hitter in T20 cricket. 

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Yuvraj Singh Say?

Yuvraj Singh shared a humorous yet encouraging social media message which he dedicated to Sharma after the player achieved his almost record performance. Yuvraj wrote in his post ‘Still can’t get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? Well played — keep going strong’. The tweet became a viral sensation among fans who showed their loyalty to the young opener while expressing their love and admiration for the cricket community which supports upcoming athletes who strive for legendary achievements.



Abhishek Sharma In IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma kept his peaceful and modest behavior during the match after he lost the record because he valued team achievements more than personal successes. He credited the team environment and collective support for his performance, noting that batting well consistently requires both mental strength and proper dressing room conditions. India’s batting strength showed through his explosive innings and Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten fifty, which indicates that upcoming players will compete against historic T20 records that include Yuvraj’s legendary milestone.

Also Read: WATCH Viral Video: New Zealand Cricketers Examine Abhishek Sharma’s Bat In IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Fans Call It ‘Ricky Ponting’s Spring 2003 Bat Episode’

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 9:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Abhishek Sharmahome-hero-pos-4IND vs NZnew zealand vs indiayuvraj singhYuvraj Singh record

RELATED News

Who Was Inderjit Singh Bindra? Former President Of BCCI And Stalwart Of Indian Cricket Administration Passes Away

IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Fifties’ Power India to Series Win Over New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Follows Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps, Blazes India’s Second-Fastest Fifty in T20I Cricket

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Trolled After First-Ball Duck vs New Zealand In 3rd T20I; Fans Wish Team India Opener ‘Happy Retirement’

Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur To Be Conferred With India’s 4th Highest Civilian Honour

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

Google Gemini Guide: How To Create Unique Republic Day Images, Selfies, And Patriotic Photos – Use These Top 5 Prompts

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 150 Cr Globally, Set To Hit Rs 200 Cr On Republic Day

Who Is Alex Honnold? Defy Gravity on Taipei 101 — The Free-Solo Climb That Stunned the World | WATCH

10,000 Kg Explosives Seized In Rajasthan Just Before Republic Day, Accused Suleman Khan Who Has A Criminal History Arrested

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Shovels Snow Himself Amid Historic Winter Storm – Video Shows NYC Mayor Helping Stranded Vehicle

Happy Republic Day 2026: Patriotic Songs, Stunning Images And Heartfelt Messages To Share Pride Nationwide

Stock Market Holiday: Is Dalal Street Open Today? BSE, NSE Closed for Republic Day 2026

India To Slash EU Car Tariffs From 110% To 40%, ‘Mother Of All Deals’ To Be Announced Soon – Report

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

QUICK LINKS