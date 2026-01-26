WATCH Viral Video: New Zealand Cricketers Examine Abhishek Sharma’s Bat In IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Fans Call It ‘Ricky Ponting’s Spring 2003 Bat Episode’

The 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand on January 25 2026 in Guwahati created a special moment which saw New Zealand players identified as they studied Abhishek Sharma’s batting equipment after his outstanding performance.

WATCH Viral Video: New Zealand Cricketers Examine Abhishek Sharma’s Bat In IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Devon Conway and Jacob Duffy briefly examined the bat on the field, giving fans an unusual sight far from typical gameplay. Sharma reached his fifty with 14 balls after missing Yuvraj Singh’s record for fastest T20I fifty by two balls during the match against India which saw them chase 155 in 10 overs. The visitors conducted equipment checks because Sharma had performed exceptional hitting which made them interested to verify his equipment.







Fans Call It ‘Ricky Ponting’s Spring 2003 Bat Episode’

The social media clip of the bat check moment became a viral sensation, which made fans from different parts of the world share their amusement about the scene. Online viewers made jokes about cricket’s most famous bat incident, the spring bat, which Ricky Ponting used during his time as Australia captain. Ricky Ponting achieved a historic win for Australia during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup Final through his undefeated 140 run performance against India. The public established a strange rumor which claimed he used a concealed spring bat to achieve his powerful hits, which became a permanent element of cricket legends although it has already been proven false.

What Is The ‘Spring Bat’?

Ponting himself has addressed the ‘spring bat’ myth on several occasions, dismissing it with amusement and explaining that his bat contained no mechanical spring or hidden device because its popularity came from his exceptional batting skill and media coverage. The visual of opposing players inspecting a bat during a current match brought back memories of earlier times when fans used to examine bats for their selection. The comparison created a nostalgic effect because it combined present day T20 theatricality with a traditional cricketing story.

