Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Follows Mentor Yuvraj Singh's Footsteps, Blazes India's Second-Fastest Fifty in T20I Cricket

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Follows Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps, Blazes India’s Second-Fastest Fifty in T20I Cricket

Abhishek Sharma showed his class once again and hammered a fifty in just 14 deliveries during the third T20I against New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. (Photo Credits: X)
Abhishek Sharma and Yuvraj Singh. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 25, 2026 22:03:35 IST

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Follows Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps, Blazes India’s Second-Fastest Fifty in T20I Cricket

India opener and world number one batter Abhishek Sharma was in a terrific form during the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand after he completed a fifty in just 14 deliveries. Chasing 154 in 20 overs, India lost Sanju Samson on the very first ball of the innings after he was cleaned up by Matt Henry.

But Abhishek and Ishan who came in at number three took the onus on themselves and attacked from both the ends. The two batters put up 53 runs for the second wicket in just 3.2 overs before Kishan departed for 28 off 13. But Sharma continued his onslaught and hit the second fastest T20I half-century by an Indian batter. Yuvraj Singh had scored a fifty in just 12 deliveries back in 2007 against England in the T20 World Cup.

Abhishek was then joined by skipper Suryakumar Yadav who continued his form in this game as well and took on the bowlers to hit them all around the park. Surya also scored his second fifty on the trot as India went over the line by 8 wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead. 



Earlier, the Indian bowlers made most of the opportunity they got after captain Suryakumar Yadav put New Zealand into bat. The hosts got an early breakthrough, thanks to Hardik Pandya’s stunning catch at mid off to send Devon Conway back in the hut for 1. In the very next over Hardik removed Rachin Ravindra for 4 who was caught in the deep by Ravi Bishnoi.

The visitors suffered another blow in quick succession with Tim Seifert getting cleaned up by Jasprit Bumrah for 12.



Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman then tried to provide some resistance as the two stitched a partnership of 52 runs for the fourth wicket but Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson got together to break the stand. Chapman was caught by Samson for 32 off 23 while trying to cut one through the covers. 

The wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals with Phillips departing for 48 off 40. Hardik got the priced wicket of Daryl Mitchell for 14 off 8. Later, captain Mitchell Santner tried to hold the fort from one end as he got 27 off 17 but lacked support from the other side and the team was eventually restricted to 153/9.

A collective effort from the bowling unit saw the Kiwis getting pushed on the backfoot. Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs while Ravi Bishnoi who thoroughly troubled the batters with his quicker deliveries and kept the run rate in check picked up a couple for 18 runs in 4 overs. Pandya also got two wickets for 23 runs in three overs.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 10:03 PM IST
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Follows Mentor Yuvraj Singh’s Footsteps, Blazes India’s Second-Fastest Fifty in T20I Cricket

