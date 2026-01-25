IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Trolled After First-Ball Duck vs New Zealand In 3rd T20I; Fans Wish Team India Opener ‘Happy Retirement’

India wicket-keeper batter and opener Sanju Samson’s struggle with the bat continued in the five-match series against New Zealand as he was cleaned up by Matt Henry on the very first delivery of the chase. Samson has only been able to gather 16 runs in three innings in this series.

Since January 2025, Sanju Samson’s returns as a T20I opener have been underwhelming. Across nine innings, he has scored 104 runs at an average of 11.55 and a strike rate of 133.33, with scores of 26, 5, 3, 1, 16, 37, 10, 6 and 0. Notably, he has managed to survive the powerplay only once in these nine outings.

Earlier, after being put into bat, the Blackcaps were restricted to 153/9 in 20 overs as Indian bowlers thoroughly dominated. The host got a wicket in the very first over as Devon Conway was sent back, courtesy a brilliant catch from Hardik Pandya at mid off.

The visitors couldn’t really get the momentum required and lost wickets at regular succession to get reduced to 34/3. Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips tried to provide the resistance with a 52-run stand for the fourth wicket but Chapman’s departure for 32 off 23 was followed by fall of wickets regularly.

Sanju Samson (2015-2026) , Happy Retirement pic.twitter.com/kDSDurd7pm — Chinmay Shah (@chinmayshah28) January 25, 2026







Justice for the stumps 🙏🏽

Sanju Samson failed to protect them! pic.twitter.com/V5OMVUxrna — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) January 25, 2026







Golden Duck for Sanju Samson ❌ pic.twitter.com/PLvNqlf3RQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2026







🚨 The End of Sanju Samson cricket journey in T20 🚨 Sanju Samson last 10 T20 Inn : – 0(1), 6(5), 10(7), 37(22), 16(7), 1(3), 3(6), 5(7), 26(20), 102*(56) #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/BzviPSHVcn — Ahmad Says (@Ahm67518) January 25, 2026







🚨 The End of Sanju Samson cricket journey in T20 🚨 Sanju Samson last 10 T20 Inn : – 0(1), 6(5), 10(7), 37(22), 16(7), 1(3), 3(6), 5(7), 26(20), 102*(56) No Justice for Sanju Samson ❌ Sanju Samson is likely dropped in next match.#INDvsNZpic.twitter.com/MyLhOMmz0b — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) January 25, 2026







Sanju Samson has officially lost his opening slot to Ishan Kishan & he has only himself to blame now, no one else. He literally choked under pressure for place, I am very dissapointed by him. Ishan Kishan on other hand, again setting stage on fire!! — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 25, 2026







Phillips was the top-scorer for the side as he struck 48 off 40. Captain Mitchell Santner too tried to chip in with some runs as he got 27 off 17 but he couldn’t get much support from the other end. Ravi Bishnoi and Jasprit Bumrah were the pick of the bowlers for India as the two didn’t just pick wickets but also kept the opposition in check.

The right-arm spinner returned with figures of 2/18 in 4 overs while Bumrah scalped three for 17 in his 4. Hardik Pandya bagged a couple for 2/23 in 3 overs.

India presently lead the series 2-0 and a win in this match will give them an unassailable lead.

Also Read: Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur To Be Conferred With India’s 4th Highest Civilian Honour