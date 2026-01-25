Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur To Be Conferred With India’s 4th Highest Civilian Honour

Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur will be honoured with the Padma Shri in the Sports category for their outstanding contribution to Indian cricket. This award recognises their leadership, achievements, and long-lasting impact on the game.

Rohit Sharma is being honoured for his remarkable career and his success as captain of the Indian men’s team. Under his leadership, India won two major ICC trophies. He led the team to victory in the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024 and followed it up with a Champions Trophy win in 2025. These achievements made him one of India’s most successful captains.

After winning the T20 World Cup, Rohit announced his retirement from T20 international cricket, bringing an end to a brilliant career in the shortest format. In 2025, he also retired from Test cricket. At present, he continues to play only One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India. Over the course of his international career, Rohit scored a total of 20,109 runs. This includes 50 centuries and 111 half-centuries. Starting his career as an aggressive opener, Rohit grew into a calm and dependable leader. His journey is a story of consistency, hard work, and success at the highest level.

🚨 PADMA SHRI FOR ROHIT & HARMAN. 🚨 – Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur to be honoured with the Padma Shri Award. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/J2GWvbdSRE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur is receiving the Padma Shri after creating history in Indian women’s cricket. She became the first Indian captain to win an ICC Women’s World Cup. India achieved this historic win by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final, which was played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Batting first, India scored a strong total of 299 runs. The team then produced an excellent bowling performance to defend the target. Deepti Sharma was the star with the ball, taking five wickets, while Shafali Verma played an important all-round role in the match. South Africa were bowled out for 246 runs in 45.3 overs, giving India their first Women’s World Cup title on home soil.

Rohit Sharma honoured with Padma Shri for contributions to cricket.” — [ANI] pic.twitter.com/Gcx2F5ncFf — bhaskar kalita (@Bhaskarkalita77) January 25, 2026

With this victory, Harmanpreet Kaur became only the second Indian captain to win a World Cup at home. The first was MS Dhoni, who led the men’s team to victory in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Padma Shri awards for Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur celebrate their exceptional leadership, historic achievements, and the inspiration they have provided to future generations of Indian cricketers.

