Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya Grabs A Stunner To Send Devon Conway Packing in Guwahati | Watch Video

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya Grabs A Stunner To Send Devon Conway Packing in Guwahati | Watch Video

Hardik Pandya took a blinder to dismiss Devon Conway early in the innings during the third T20I against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya took a stunning catch during IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Hardik Pandya took a stunning catch during IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 25, 2026 19:21:47 IST



IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya Grabs A Stunner To Send Devon Conway Packing in Guwahati | Watch Video

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made headlines after he grabbed a stunner to dismiss Devon Conway during the third T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand in Guwahati. Conway took the aerial route on the third delivery of the match but miscued his stroke.

Pandya who was stationed at mid off took a brilliant catch diving to his left. New Zealand were 6/1 after the end of the first over. 

Conway hasn’t had the best of time on this tour. He just notched up a fifty in the first match of the ODI series but has been going through a rough patch. 

Team India lead the series 2-0 after winning the first two matches and look to take an unassailable lead in Guwahati. Suryakumar Yadav put New Zealand into bat and the visitors struggled to get a positive start. They first lost Conway and Rachin Ravindra followed soon after Ravi Bishnoi grabbed another good catch in the deep. 

“We’ll look to bowl first, the wicket looks good and there will be a little bit of dew later on. So, I would like to chase tonight. I think let’s let’s try and repeat the good habits, be the same way, enjoy, be fearless, take your own calls when you’re inside because two batters or bowlers who are bowling, I think they’re the best to judge inside. Enjoy it and at the same time be a little humble as well. It’s always good, someone like Shivam, Hardik and some days Abhishek Sharma chipping in one or two overs. It’s always a big boost,” Suryakumar Yadav had said at the toss.



First published on: Jan 25, 2026 7:21 PM IST



Tags: hardik pandyaIND vs NZindia vs new zealand

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya Grabs A Stunner To Send Devon Conway Packing in Guwahati | Watch Video

