Border 2 Fever on Team India? Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Singing Skills Impresses Netizens | Watch Video

India young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal unveiled another talent of his. The left-handed batter posted a video on his social media where he is seen singing a song from the Bollywood film Border 2. The caption of the video read, “What a song. Can’t remove from my head. Love the song.”

Jaiswal last played for India in a three-match ODI series against South Africa at home. While he had a couple of forgettable outings in the first two matches but ended the series on a positive note as he smashed a hundred. Later, Yashasvi Jaiswal returned to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and some matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai.

He struck a ton against Haryana in SMAT but went through a rough patch in Vijay Hazare Trophy as he got 46 as his highest score in three games.

Jaiswal was left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar aced backlash on social media and from the experts after his omission.

“It is unfortunate that Yashasvi is being left out time and again for no fault of his. He has been in tremendous form across all formats of the game, and I don’t know what else he has to do to get into the team. Nobody should leave a match-winner out of the team,” Dilip Vengsarkar told news agency PTI.

“You are bound to lose confidence if you are made to feel that you are not required in one format. I mean it will affect his confidence and this game is all about confidence. And confidence comes when you have performances backed by runs,” he added.

“The way Yashasvi plays, logically, he should come in the team first, and he was there. He was part of the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He didn’t get a chance to play for a simple reason that there was no place. He even scored a century when he played before that. His name is there among the six Indians to have scored centuries in all formats,” Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

India will go into the tournament as the defending champions. The side lifted the trophy in the last edition under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

