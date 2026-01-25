LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed Lalu Prasad Yadav how to watch IND vs NZ 3rd t20i Burnaby furniture shop fire ayatollah ali khamenei EOW investigation Bangladesh T20 World Cup Another Hindu Man Killed
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I

WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I

India captain Suryakumar Yadav got back in form after he struck a brilliant and aggressive 82* off 37 during the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur

Suryakumar Yadav touches Raghu's feet. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)
Suryakumar Yadav touches Raghu's feet. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 25, 2026 16:22:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I

You Might Be Interested In

In a heartwarming gesture that has gone viral on social media, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen touching the feet of throwdown specialist Raghu after the team’s win against New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur. Suryakumar Yadav had been going through a rough patch with the bat for quite sometime but the aggressive batter finally got back into the groove during the second fixture of the series.

India were handed a target of 209 and lost openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma early in the chase. The hosts were 6/2 when Ishan Kishan and Surya joined hands to provide the resistance. The two players stitched a stand of 122 runs for the third wicket where Ishan struck 76 off just 32 deliveries while Surya chipped in with an unbeaten 82 off 37. Surya hit 4 maximums during the course of the innings.

You Might Be Interested In



After Kishan’s departure, the captain got a brilliant support from Shivam Dube who also made a valuable contribution of 36* off 18 to help the side go over the line. India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match and the two sides will now lock horns with each other in the third clash in Guwahati on Sunday (January 25).

“Chasing 200 or 210, this is what we want from batters – to go out there, express themselves, be happy in their own space. And that’s exactly what he did today,” Surya said after the match. 

“I was angry he didn’t give me strike in the powerplay, but that’s okay. I had some time, played eight or ten balls, and I knew that later on, when I had time, I could cover it up. As I’ve said before, I was batting really well in the nets. Everything I did back home over the last two or three weeks helped. I got a good break to spend time with my family and friends, had good practice sessions, and I’m really enjoying what’s happening right now,” he further added. 

Also Read: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As Pakistan Name 15-Man Full Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid PCB-ICC Standoff

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 4:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IND vs NZindia vs new zealandsuryakumar yadavteam india

RELATED News

Watch Video: Mohammed Shami Bags Five-For In Ranji Trophy 2026, Eyes Team India Comeback

Two Months After Calling Off Wedding, Palash Muchhal Deletes Smriti Mandhana’s Posts From His Instagram Amid Rs. 40 Lakh Fraud Allegations

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Weather Report: Will Rain Disrupt Play In Guwahati? Check IMD Forecast For Match Day

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs New Zealand T20 Cricket Match, Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

UFC 324 Results: Justin Gaethje Beats Paddy Pimblett To Claim Interim Lightweight Title; Fans Call It ‘Instant Classic’

LATEST NEWS

Padma Awards 2026: Kailash Chand, Anke Gowda, Dr Shyam Sundar Among 45 Padma Shri ‘Unsung Heroes’ Awardees | Check Full List

Pakistan Accused of Enacting Genocidal Policy Against Baloch, Rights Group Urges Urgent Global Intervention

‘Black Swan’ Fame Natalie Portman Takes A Dig At Academy Over Snubbing Women-Directed Films At Oscars, Says ‘Not Getting Accolades’

After Australia’s Social Media Ban For U-16s, French President Emmanuel Macron Pushes Under-15 Ban, Says ‘We Must Protect Our Children’

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date LEAKED? Check Out Pre-Order Timeline, Sale Details, Price, And Strategy

‘Congratulations To Sycophants And Infiltrator Gang’: Rohini Acharya Takes A Dig At RJD As Tejashwi Yadav Named Party’s National Working President

Who Was Alok Singh, And Why Was He Murdered? Family Of Mumbai Professor Killed In Local Train In Broad Daylight Says, ‘Never Seen Him Get Angry’

Hotspot 2 Much Box Office Collection Day 2: Vignesh Karthick’s Social Drama Sees Massive 3x Growth, Telugu Movie Earns Rs 24 Lakh After Slow Opening

Why Did Ajith Kumar Fans Clash With Thalapathy Vijay Supporters During Mankatha Re-Release? Horrific Visuals Surface, Watch

After 19 Minute 34 Second Video, 3 Minutes 24 Seconds Aarohi Mim Private MMS Leak Claims Go Viral — Is It An Online Scam? The Truth Will Shock You

WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I
WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I
WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I
WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I

QUICK LINKS