WATCH Video | Suryakumar Yadav Touches Throwdown Specialist Raghu’s Feet After Match-winning Knock vs New Zealand In 2nd T20I

In a heartwarming gesture that has gone viral on social media, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen touching the feet of throwdown specialist Raghu after the team’s win against New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur. Suryakumar Yadav had been going through a rough patch with the bat for quite sometime but the aggressive batter finally got back into the groove during the second fixture of the series.

India were handed a target of 209 and lost openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma early in the chase. The hosts were 6/2 when Ishan Kishan and Surya joined hands to provide the resistance. The two players stitched a stand of 122 runs for the third wicket where Ishan struck 76 off just 32 deliveries while Surya chipped in with an unbeaten 82 off 37. Surya hit 4 maximums during the course of the innings.

After Kishan’s departure, the captain got a brilliant support from Shivam Dube who also made a valuable contribution of 36* off 18 to help the side go over the line. India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match and the two sides will now lock horns with each other in the third clash in Guwahati on Sunday (January 25).

“Chasing 200 or 210, this is what we want from batters – to go out there, express themselves, be happy in their own space. And that’s exactly what he did today,” Surya said after the match.

“I was angry he didn’t give me strike in the powerplay, but that’s okay. I had some time, played eight or ten balls, and I knew that later on, when I had time, I could cover it up. As I’ve said before, I was batting really well in the nets. Everything I did back home over the last two or three weeks helped. I got a good break to spend time with my family and friends, had good practice sessions, and I’m really enjoying what’s happening right now,” he further added.

