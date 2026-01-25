LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As Pakistan Name 15-Man Full Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid PCB-ICC Standoff

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As Pakistan Name 15-Man Full Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid PCB-ICC Standoff

Pakistan have included Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Babar Azam and Naseem Shah. (Photo Credits: X)
Babar Azam and Naseem Shah. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 25, 2026 16:03:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As Pakistan Name 15-Man Full Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid PCB-ICC Standoff

Pakistan have announced the squad for T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka in February-March. The 15-man squad will be led by Salman Ali Agha while Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah have also been called back for the marquee event. 

Fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have not found a place for themselves, along with Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris and Sufiyan Muqeem.

While the squad has been announced, Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026 remains a function of government approval.

“We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we’ll wait for their decision,” head coach Aaqib Javed said in a press conference.

Earlier, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan were included in the squad for the Australia series that is slated to take place between January 29 to February 1. 

Pakistan Criticises ICC

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi had stated that Bangladesh had been treated unfairly by ICC after they asked for a shift in the venues for T20 World Cup 2026. 

“Bangladesh is being treated unfairly. We said this at the ICC board meeting, that the ICC cannot have double standards, one system for one team and a different one for another. Bangladesh should play in the World Cup,” he added.

“You cannot have double standards, where one country can make whatever decision whenever and do the total opposite for another country. That is why we have taken the stand that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly and should be allowed to play the World Cup in any case,” Naqvi said.

Hybrid Model For T20 World Cup 2026

Naqvi further suggested a hybrid model for Bangladesh. “Bangladesh is the same member as Pakistan. If you have done this favour with Pakistan and India, then you should do the same with Bangladesh,” he said.

He further noted: “One country cannot dictate another. If this dictation is attempted, Pakistan will have its own stance.”

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq

Also Read: Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 3:26 PM IST
babar azambccihome-hero-pos-13iccMohsin NaqviPCBt20 world cup 2026

QUICK LINKS