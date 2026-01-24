LIVE TV
Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

Will Pakistan boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 as ICC has officially removed Bangladesh from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026? Scotland has been named as Bangladesh’s replacement. Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi has voiced support for BCB.

ICC removes Bangladesh from T20 World Cup 2026 after India travel refusal; Scotland steps in as Pakistan raises boycott calls. Photos: X.
ICC removes Bangladesh from T20 World Cup 2026 after India travel refusal; Scotland steps in as Pakistan raises boycott calls. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 24, 2026 18:23:52 IST

Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday officially removed Bangladesh from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to travel to India, citing security concerns. Scotland has been confirmed as Bangladesh’s replacement in the tournament.

Bangladesh Refuses to Travel to India

The BCB was given a 24-hour deadline on Wednesday to make a final decision on participation. However, BCB president Aminul Islam and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul confirmed that traveling to India was not an option. Despite one final attempt on Friday to resolve the issue, the impasse remained, leaving Bangladesh effectively out of the tournament.

Also Read: When Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Bangladesh had initially announced on January 4 that it would not play its T20 World Cup matches in India. This decision followed the release of player Mustafizur Rahman by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Bangladesh subsequently submitted a formal request to the ICC to shift its matches to Sri Lanka, which was ultimately rejected.

Will Pakistan Boycott ICC T20 World Cup After Bangladesh’s Exit?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed solidarity with Bangladesh, supporting their request to relocate matches from India. Questions now loom over whether Pakistan will follow suit in boycotting the tournament.

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan is awaiting guidance from the Prime Minister regarding the national team’s participation in the T20 World Cup.

“The Pakistan government will decide the Pakistan team’s participation in the T20 World Cup,” Naqvi was quoted by a senior Pakistani journalist.

Pakistan Accuses ICC Of Unfair Treatment Against Bangladesh

Naqvi criticised the ICC’s handling of the situation, claiming Bangladesh faced double standards.

“Bangladesh is being treated unfairly. We said this at the ICC board meeting, that the ICC cannot have double standards, one system for one team and a different one for another. Bangladesh should play in the World Cup,” he added.

He emphasised that Bangladesh is a major stakeholder in the tournament and that the injustice should be addressed.

“You cannot have double standards, where one country can make whatever decision whenever and do the total opposite for another country. That is why we have taken the stand that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly and should be allowed to play the World Cup in any case,” Naqvi said.

Pakistan Suggests Hybrid Model For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Naqvi also suggested the possibility of a “hybrid model” for Bangladesh, similar to arrangements made between Pakistan and India in the past. “Bangladesh is the same member as Pakistan. If you have done this favour with Pakistan and India, then you should do the same with Bangladesh,” he said.

He further noted: “One country cannot dictate another. If this dictation is attempted, Pakistan will have its own stance.”

When asked about a potential boycott, Naqvi said the government would make the decision once the Prime Minister returns. On whether a contingency plan exists if Pakistan also decides not to participate, he quipped, “Let the decision come first; we have Plan A, B, C, D.”

Also Read: Bangladesh Removed From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Replaces Mustafizur’s Team After Dhaka’s Security Excuses

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 6:23 PM IST
Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

