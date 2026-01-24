LIVE TV
Republic Day 2026 Date, Time And Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

Republic Day 2026 Date, Time And Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

The national celebration features a main parade which will take place on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The ceremony which the President and Prime Minister will attend displays India's military power along with its cultural heritage and national pride.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 24, 2026 10:37:10 IST

Republic Day 2026 Date, Time And Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

The 2026 Republic Day celebration will take place on Monday, January 26 to commemorate the 77th year since India became a republic through its Constitution which started in 1950. The national celebration features a main parade which will take place on Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The ceremony which the President and Prime Minister will attend displays India’s military power along with its cultural heritage and national pride. The event’s global significance is demonstrated through the invitation of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests for this year’s celebration.

Republic Day 2026 Date, Time And Live Streaming: When To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

The Republic Day parade will be shown live on television and online platforms for people who want to watch the festivities from home or while traveling. The official Doordarshan (DD National) channel will provide the primary live telecast, starting around 9:30 AM IST, with extensive multi‑camera coverage.

Republic Day 2026 Date, Time And Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

The parade will be available for streaming on the Doordarshan YouTube channel and the All India Radio YouTube channel and various government websites while private national news channels will provide live broadcast of the event. The parade will be available for viewing through mobile apps and digital platforms which include the NewsOnAir app and official portals that reach audiences throughout India and the rest of the world.

Republic Day 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

The government Aamantran portal and mobile app started selling parade tickets on January 5 and New Delhi designated counters continued to sell tickets until mid January. The Republic Day Parade charges entry fees which start at basic rates and open its gates to spectators from early morning. The live telecast offers home viewers an opportunity to watch the march-past and state and union territory tableaux and patriotic performances which continue a national tradition of celebration and pride.

Also Read: How To Buy Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets? Step-By-Step Online Booking Process Explained

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Republic Day 2026 Date, Time And Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Parade LIVE On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

QUICK LINKS