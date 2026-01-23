Visitors who want to watch the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi need to start their preparations early to achieve a successful viewing. The parade which takes place every year draws thousands of attendees who must follow the established security procedures. The entry gates open at 7:00 AM but visitors should arrive before that time because they will face extended waiting periods and multiple security examinations. People need to wear warm clothing because January mornings in Delhi bring extreme cold temperatures which force them to stay outside until they can enter the venue.

How Much Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets Cost?

The Republic Day parade attracts visitors because it sells inexpensive tickets which enable people from all social classes to attend. The ticket prices for the event start at Rs 20 and reach a maximum of Rs 100 based on which seating area visitors choose to sit. The low ticket prices enable all visitors including families and students and tourists to participate in one of India’s most important national festivities. The ticket prices remain affordable yet high demand exists for tickets which makes early booking necessary to prevent last-minute ticketing issues.

How To Buy Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets? Step-By-Step Online Booking Process Explained

The official Aamantran website provides online ticket purchasing which enables customers to book their tickets without any difficulty. The tickets can be purchased at official ticket counters which operate in multiple locations throughout Delhi including Sena Bhawan Jantar Mantar and specific metro stations which include Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate. The essential requirement for entry to the parade venue and ticket purchase process requires attendees to present a government issued photo ID which includes Aadhaar Card and Voter ID and PAN Card. The Republic Day experience becomes safe and enjoyable and unforgettable when visitors follow these guidelines.

