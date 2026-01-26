LIVE TV
When Is IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check Date, Start Time, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XIs

When Is IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check Date, Start Time, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XIs

Here are the details of IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Date, Start Time, Venue Information and Predicted Playing XIs.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 26, 2026 13:35:02 IST

When Is IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check Date, Start Time, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XIs

IND vs NZ 2026 T20I series is a bilateral white ball match that will be played across five matches bilaterally held in different locations in India in January 2026. It is believed that the next 4th T20I game between the two teams will resume the series following the three consecutive wins of the Indian team in the first three T20Is in Nagpur, Raipur and Guwahati. The show is a demonstration of exciting cricketing events in the best stadiums in India and serves as an essential training ground to the next world cup ICC T20 taking place later this year in 2026.

When Is IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check Date, Start Time, Venue Information

The 4th T20I between IND vs NZ is set to be staged on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam (Vizag). The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST following the toss and pre match ritual that normally occurs at 6.30 PM IST. The location has now become a popular destination of international matches that will provide a thrilling nightlife experience during the next match when the fans of Andhra Pradesh and fans of the entire India come to see two teams playing T20 cricket.

Where To Get IND vs NZ 4th T20I Tickets?

The tickets for IND vs NZ 4th T20I will be available on district by zomato.

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

IND: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah 

NZ: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 1:05 PM IST
When Is IND vs NZ 4th T20I? Check Date, Start Time, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XIs

