Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Tilak Varma Likely To Return To Action In Final T20I vs New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Tilak Varma Likely To Return To Action In Final T20I vs New Zealand

Tilak Varma underwent abdominal surgery during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and was initially ruled out of the first three matches against New Zealand.

Tilak Varma likely to return to action in fifth T20I. (Photo Credits: X)
Tilak Varma likely to return to action in fifth T20I. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 26, 2026 12:46:26 IST

In a massive boost to the Indian cricket team, all-rounder Tilak Varma is likely to return to action in the fifth and final T20I of the five-match series against New Zealand, according to a report in The Indian Express. The management wants him to be completely fit and doesn’t want to rush.

The left-handed batter underwent abdominal surgery during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and was initially ruled out of the first three matches against the Blackcaps.

“He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases,” BCCI secretary Devajit Sakia had said at the time.

Washington Sundar Might Miss The T20 World Cup 2026

The report further suggested that all-rounder Washington Sundar is in a race against time to be available for the T20 World Cup when the warm-ups begin.

The off-spinner missed the New Zealand T20Is after suffering a rib injury during the first ODI in Vadodara, which also ruled him out of the final two ODIs. “He needs two more weeks to be completely fit. The medical team has advised him to rest for two weeks more. The senior selection committee and team management will have to take a call on whether to continue with him or have a replacement,” the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The T20 World Cup is slated to begin on February 7.

India Take Unassailable 3-0 Lead

India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series after winning the first three matches. India brought in Ishan Kishan for the New Zealand series and the World Cup and the left-handed batter has put up some good and aggressive performances already. On the other side, Abhishek Sharma too has been in magnificent touch while captain Suryakumar Yadav has found his form back with back to back fifties.



Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson’s place is now being questioned as the right-handed batter has only managed 16 runs in three innings so far. With Tilak likely to return for the fifth T20I, the penultimate match against the Kiwis might be Sanju’s last chance as Kishan can be promoted to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 12:46 PM IST
