LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife Virat Kholi Indian Olympic Association President how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die aircraft tariff news counter Beijing donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

In the viral video, Arshdeep singh made a jab at Shivam Dube, which specifically connected his six-hitting ability with his diet, and joked that paneer made him stronger after 4th T20I.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 30, 2026 13:50:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

During a funny jovial incident that is currently trending on social media, Indian all rounder Shivam Dube was mocked by the rest of his teammates in regards to his habit of hitting sixes and his obsession with paneer. It happened in a team practice session, which captured cameras as Arshdeep was mockingly explaining the reason why Dube hits big, and it was out of his passion to make the Indian delicacy so popular. 

You Might Be Interested In

Watch The Video: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I 

The video went viral on social media platforms as Instagram and X, becoming the subject of laughter and favorable responses among the fans of the cricket sport, which liked the friendship of the two players. Dube did not seem to be bothered by the tease and he smiled at Arshdeep displaying a relationship that is relatable to the fans who like to see their favourite cricketers in human aspects.



The banter has been greatly disseminated and enjoyed by not only ardent Indian cricket adherents, but also by neutral fans who like to watch the lighter side of the sportspeople out of the field. Users of social media responded with comments of team spirit, friendship and the pleasure of sport regardless of performance. It is such moments that help humanise players and form stronger bonds with their supporters, by reminding the followers that underneath the high stakes of professional sport lies friendship and a joke at an inappropriate moment, which make the cricket culture so captivating.

Also Read: Is Babar Azam No Longer Pakistan’s Star Batter? Captain Salman Ali Agha Clears Air On Team Role Amid T20 World Cup 2026 Participation Drama

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 1:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Arshdeep Singh funny clipArshdeep Singh roast videoArshdeep Singh teases Shivam DubeIND vs NZIND vs NZ 4th T20IShivam Dube paneer joke

RELATED News

Who Is Suyash Agrawal? SilverCity Multiplex Owner Accused Of Assaulting Wife, Domestic Violence In Dehradun Caught On CCTV; Netizens Spark Outrage

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming Australian Open 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Djokovic vs Sinner Semifinal, Preview, H2H Record, TV Telecast in India

The Cricket King Is Back! Virat Kohli Makes Dramatic Instagram Comeback After A Mysterious Disappearance

‘Ghuma Ghumake Marungi’: Rupali Ganguly’s Viral Anupamaa Dialogue Sparks Memes; Netizens Call Her ‘Sunny Deol Ultra Pro Max’ | WATCH

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Playfully Teases Sanju Samson at Thiruvananthapuram Airport Before 5th T20I, ‘Don’t Disturb, Chetta’

LATEST NEWS

Shaheed Diwas 2026: Top Inspirational Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to Honor His Legacy

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

London Metal Exchange Faces One-Hour Glitch as Copper, Gold, and Silver Prices Plunge

Karnataka Double Suicide: Husband’s Death Note Alleges Harassment After Wife Elopes; Matchmaker Also Ends Life

Trump Weighs Expanded Military Action Against Iran As Brutal Post-Protest Crackdown Triggers Global Alarm

Realme Launched P4 Power With Massive 10,001mAh Battery, Sony IMX Camera, And HyperGlow Display At Rs…

Bhojpuri Star Akanksha Awasthi In Crisis: Husband Under Police Scanner In Rs 11.5 Crore Fraud Case

“Not My Imagination”: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Defends ‘MIA Muslim’ Remarks Amid Rising Bangladeshi Infiltration, Cites SC Ruling After Congress’s Court Move

Who is P R Seshadri? South Indian Bank Share Price Plummets After CEO Announces Exit

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: How to Check and Download Admit Card – Step by Step Guide

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video
IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video
IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video
IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

QUICK LINKS