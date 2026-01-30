IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

During a funny jovial incident that is currently trending on social media, Indian all rounder Shivam Dube was mocked by the rest of his teammates in regards to his habit of hitting sixes and his obsession with paneer. It happened in a team practice session, which captured cameras as Arshdeep was mockingly explaining the reason why Dube hits big, and it was out of his passion to make the Indian delicacy so popular.

Watch The Video: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I

The video went viral on social media platforms as Instagram and X, becoming the subject of laughter and favorable responses among the fans of the cricket sport, which liked the friendship of the two players. Dube did not seem to be bothered by the tease and he smiled at Arshdeep displaying a relationship that is relatable to the fans who like to see their favourite cricketers in human aspects.







The banter has been greatly disseminated and enjoyed by not only ardent Indian cricket adherents, but also by neutral fans who like to watch the lighter side of the sportspeople out of the field. Users of social media responded with comments of team spirit, friendship and the pleasure of sport regardless of performance. It is such moments that help humanise players and form stronger bonds with their supporters, by reminding the followers that underneath the high stakes of professional sport lies friendship and a joke at an inappropriate moment, which make the cricket culture so captivating.

