IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory, Routes Closed Near Narendra Modi Stadium & How Fans Can Reach

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: As the stage is set for a historic clash between India and New Zealand at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Ahmedabad is bracing for a massive surge of cricket enthusiasts from across the globe. To ensure public safety and manage the record-breaking crowds heading to the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Ahmedabad City Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory detailing road closures, diversions, and security protocols.

Traffic Restrictions and Closed Routes

In an official communication shared via X (formerly Twitter), the Ahmedabad Traffic Police confirmed that movement on several arterial roads near the stadium will be strictly restricted or diverted throughout the day and late into the night.

The following routes are closed to all private vehicles:

Janpath T-Junction to Stadium Main Gate: This stretch is completely off-limits for general traffic.

Krupa Residency T-Junction to Motera Village T-Junction: Access is restricted to prevent congestion at the stadium’s entry points.

Authorized Access Only: Access to these specific zones is reserved exclusively for emergency services (ambulances and fire brigades), local residents with valid government ID proof, and vehicles carrying official ICC or Police-issued parking passes.

Recommended Alternative Routes

To bypass the “match-day” rush, commuters and fans are advised to utilize the following official diversions:

From Tapovan Circle: Take the route via ONGC Crossroads – Visat T-Junction – Janpath T-Junction – AEC Powerhouse Crossroads – Prabodh Raval Circle.

From Krupa Residency: Divert through Sharan Status Crossroads – Bhat-Koteshwar Road toward Apollo Circle.

Security and Crowd Management

The security apparatus in the city has been significantly “beefed up” to handle the high-profile event. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik stated on Saturday that all preparations have been finalized to ensure a smooth experience for the fans.

“Tomorrow, a historic T20 World Cup final is going to be held here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. For this, we are deploying over 3,000 police personnel and around 1,000 home guards,” Malik shared. Additionally, three anti-drone systems will be operational around the stadium perimeter to monitor the airspace and ensure a secure environment for players and spectators alike.

How Fans Can Reach the Stadium

Authorities are strongly urging fans to use the Ahmedabad Metro to reach the Motera Stadium station, as parking near the venue will be extremely limited. Special shuttle services and extended metro hours have been planned to accommodate the crowd after the post-match presentation.

Fans are advised to reach the venue at least three hours before the toss to navigate the security layers and avoid the peak-hour traffic scramble.