“Gussa Chhor Do Bhai!” Suryakumar Yadav Calms Kuldeep Yadav After On-Field Spat, Video Goes Viral

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Kuldeep Yadav have come up with a hilarious response to a video that has gone viral on social media after the side’s 61-run win in Colombo against Pakistan on Sunday. The broadcasters had captured all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep in an animated discussion after the fall of the final wicket. Soon, Suryakumar was also seen saying something — seemingly with anger — to Kuldeep.

After the visuals went viral, both Surya and Kuldeep recreated it again. The captain posted a short video on social media, with a famous dialogue from the 2006 Bollywood comedy Phir Hera Pheri.

Ego clashes bw kuldeep and surya because of that catch drop #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8kaJ08i9Ke — Srinidhi (@srinidhi92) February 16, 2026





India vs Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan quite convincingly by 61 runs in Colombo. The Men in Blue who were put into bat posted 175/7 in 20 overs after riding on a spectacular innings from Ishan Kishan who smashed 77 off 40 to help the side put up a good total on the board.

Later, the bowlers did their job and bundled out the opposition for 114. Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets for 16 runs in 3 overs and also bowled a maiden. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy also bagged a couple. India registered a place in the Super 8 with their third win on the trot in the competition while Pakistan will have to win their contest against Namibia.

“We played the same brand of cricket, what we wanted to play. I told you at the toss as well. I think batting first was a better option on this wicket. And the way Ishan batted and he was batting in the last few games and also in the domestic circuit, he batted the same way and took the team ahead,” Suryakumar Yadav said after the match.

“We wanted to play the same way how we were playing. I think Ishan thought something out of the box. After 0 for 1, there had to be someone taking responsibility in the powerplay and the way he took that responsibility, I think it was amazing. I think we were very ahead in the powerplay. There was a little bit of lump in between 7 to 15, but then that’s the beauty of T20 cricket and the way Tilak, Shivam and Rinku batted, I think it was commendable,” he added.