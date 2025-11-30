LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA 1st ODI: 'Gautam Bhai, You Okay?' Hilarious Memes Follow On Social Media After Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century

Virat Kohli hit his 52nd ODI century, producing an innings that was both controlled and powerful, thus confirming his reputation as one of the finest cricketers ever. His century along with the support of Rohit Sharma through a solid partnership helped India get important momentum against South Africa.

Published: November 30, 2025 17:20:13 IST

In an electrifying opener to the ODI series between India and South Africa at Ranchi, Virat Kohli struck a terrific 52nd One Day International century, an achievement which now gives him the sole right to hold the most hundreds in one format of men’s international cricket. The right hander, Kohli came to bat after the fall of the first wicket and showed the Indian squad his skill, scoring his century off 102 balls.

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century In IND vs SA 1st ODI

The royal Indian player employed the full range of his batting skills, hitting one of the most eye catching strokes like punishing drives, sneaky placements, and even aggressive shots, plus all of these were accompanied by seven boundaries and five sixes. Not only was the century a personal one but also a vintage ‘class applied pressure’ performance, which made it clear that the world is still witnessing the magic of one of the greatest players of today’s cricket. Besides the fact that he scored the century, the innings had lots of other impacts on the match. The batting maestro’s sixth ODI century against the African side, which he has now scored, has surpassed even the record held by other Indian players against the Proteas in the ODI format. His 52nd ton has also pushed his overall international centuries tally even higher further demonstrating that he has been and will always remain a major force to be reckoned with in cricket no matter the time or bowler type.

How Is Social Media Taking A Dig On Gautam Gambhir Following Virat Kohli’s Century?

Not forgetting, the knock was also slow but surely building the second wicket partnership with Rohit Sharma, which gave India the stability and momentum that they required after the loss of the first wicket. Kohli’s hundred at Ranchi was not only a record setting moment but also a declaration of an intention, he is still in the phase of his career where he is very much alive in the quest for big innings.

Also Read: IND VS SA: Virat Kohli Goes Beast Mode, Scores 52nd ODI Century Breaking THIS Sachin Tendulkar’s World Record, See How Rohit Sharma Reacted

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 5:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS