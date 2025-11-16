LIVE TV
Ind vs SA 1st Test: India Bowled Out For 93 As South Africa Seal Historic Win At Eden Gardens, First SA Test Victory On Indian Soil In 15 Years

Ind vs SA 1st Test: India Bowled Out For 93 As South Africa Seal Historic Win At Eden Gardens, First SA Test Victory On Indian Soil In 15 Years

South Africa claimed a historic Test win on Indian soil after 15 years by defeating India by 30 runs at Eden Gardens. India failed to chase a target of 124 and were bowled out for just 93 runs.

SA vs India 1st Test Match
SA vs India 1st Test Match

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 16, 2025 15:50:06 IST

Ind vs SA 1st Test: India Bowled Out For 93 As South Africa Seal Historic Win At Eden Gardens, First SA Test Victory On Indian Soil In 15 Years

South Africa secured a 30-run victory over India in the opening Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday and moved 1-0 ahead in the two-match series. India, who needed 124 runs to win, could not build a strong chase and finished at 93. Washington Sundar top-scored with 31 runs, but no other batter managed to stay long at the crease.

South Africa created pressure throughout the innings and held control of the match with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding from start to finish.

South Africa Bowlers Dominate India’s Chase

India struggled throughout the chase and failed to build partnerships. Washington Sundar scored 31 and Axar Patel added 26, but the batting order fell apart from the beginning.

The team also missed captain Shubman Gill, who did not take part in the remainder of the Test after suffering a neck spasm on Day 2. 

The Indian lineup showed no resistance against the disciplined South African attack. The collapse ended with India scoring just 93, marking one of their rare defeats while chasing a small total at home. South Africa controlled the match from the final session of Day 2 onward.

Second Test Scheduled to Begin on November 22

With this victory, South Africa gained a crucial lead ahead of the final Test. India will now prepare to level the series when both teams meet in Guwahati on November 22. The hosts will look to fix their batting issues after failing to chase a modest target. South Africa, on the other hand, will aim to carry the momentum forward. The second Test will decide the fate of the series, making it an important match for both sides.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 2:46 PM IST
QUICK LINKS