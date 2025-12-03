LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Leads India's Charge With 3rd Consecutive Fifties

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Leads India's Charge With 3rd Consecutive Fifties

After a minor hiccup at the beginning, India was able to regain control over the match. The partnership of Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad was the turning point that allowed the team to reach a total of 158/2 by the 25th over through their 50 run collaboration. South African bowlers displayed their discipline which constantly challenged the Indians, however, the home side with still more batsmen left, was in an excellent position to make a big score and even claim the series victory.

(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 3, 2025 15:37:54 IST

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Leads India’s Charge With 3rd Consecutive Fifties

India was asked to bat first after losing another toss that resulted in their 20th consecutive underdog decision and chose an unchanged playing XI. The beginning of the innings was not very promising, as the openers could not perform well, but eventually, Virat Kohli took control of the situation, while Ruturaj Gaikwad supported him from the other end.

Virat Kohli’s 50 Against South Africa In 2nd ODI

Together they made a significant fifty runs stand which helped India to overcome the early crisis in the match. At the end of 25 overs, India was in a very strong position of 158/2 with Kohli as the mainstay and laying the groundwork for an enormous score. The middle overs were marked by very effective bowling by the visitors, who, in particular, Keshav Maharaj, made sure that the Indian batsmen were not scoring freely and at the same time were under pressure. However, India kept their heads cool in the midst of the pressure and attempted to improve their scoring with the combination of caution and controlled aggression. Kohli was at the crease and he looked calm and determined to be the reliable anchor in the tough conditions. 

India vs South Africa Live

Having had a good start and wickets in hand, India appeared to be in a good position to set a total which could not be chased, while South Africa, who made a few changes including the return of Temba Bavuma, would require a disciplined bowling attack and sharp fielding to mount a challenge to the home team. The match is going to be a close fight with Kohli’s form and India’s composure being the main factors as they not only want a big score but also want to win the series.

Also Read: Why Team India Is Without Shubman Gill In The 2nd ODI vs South Africa?

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 3:37 PM IST
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Leads India’s Charge With 3rd Consecutive Fifties

