Day 2 of the second Test match between South Africa and India at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, saw Jansen making a very conspicuous move. Coming in at the 8th position, he quite literally did not take much time to show his presence.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 2: Marco Jansen Pulls Off Outrageous No Look Six Against Ravindra Jadeja

It was at the third ball of the 123rd over, when up against Jadeja, the right handed batsman made a confident move forward, got rid of his front leg, and did an astonishing no-look six high and straight over the long on boundary. The shot was about 84 metres, which was the indication of his aggressive intent and power to engage the spinners right from the start. Earlier on that day, the South African batsmen had come out of their dressing room at the score of 247 for 6 and were trying to build up their score during the whole first session.







Jadeja came in the second session and broke the very important partnership of 88 runs between Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne, but during this time Jansen had already got into the battle and was assessing the situation. His decision to go over the top with the very first ball was a message of his confidence and at the same time it was the Indians who had to be alerted as the lower order was not going to be playing only for survival. Jansen’s aggressive batting changed the entire mood of the innings and also the visitors were gifted with new and fresh momentum.

The very act has already made the headlines and drawn the attention of the fans. No look sixes are a rare occurrence in Test cricket and especially against a bowler like Jadeja, and the shot shows the natural ability of Jansen to grab the moment. Apart from the glamour of the moment, it is indicative of South Africa’s intention to play positive cricket even at the back. For India it is a warning to be on their toes until the last wicket. The innings keeps on being a small scale imitation of the changing nature of Test cricket in 2025, daring, colourful and even unpredictable.

