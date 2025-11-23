The Kerala cricket team has chosen Sanju Samson to be their captain for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament 2025/26 already, who will lead the team during the tournament from November 26 to Lucknow, November 22 itself being the day the team will be leaving. The state body has decided that Samson is the one in charge even before the tournament starts, as the team’s departure date signals very clearly their faith in him as the leader.

Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026



With all this in mind, one cannot help but think that the appointment of Samson provides a very good chance for him to set up his international career which has not been consistent. He has played 51 T20I international cricket matches, scored 995 runs with an average of 25.51, and still has not been called upon for any significant captaincy or even a leading role in the white ball teams of India. In fact, he has been shuffling between the domestic and international circuit while still getting to boss the batsmen around and the most important side to prove his batting and leading skills. Before Kerala, Samson might even have coiled the rest of the side with the winning spirit, as he had experienced and been through the ups and downs of top level cricket and recent form.

Sanju Samson CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

While heading into the tournament Samson would try to lift his personal redemption and at the same time satisfy the team’s objective. Just after being sidelined in terms of captaincy roles at the higher levels, this opportunity gives him that very live way to lead and perform. He is expected to perform not only with his bat but also by directing the side in a closely contested domestic T20 tournament. His performance could then help strengthen his case for more leadership roles and revival in the white ball circuit.

