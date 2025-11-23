LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump mahesh babu australian open badminton bihar IMAX screen bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

Just after being sidelined in terms of captaincy roles at the higher levels, this opportunity gives him that very live way to lead and perform.

Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026 (Image Credit: ANI)
Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026 (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 23, 2025 12:25:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

The Kerala cricket team has chosen Sanju Samson to be their captain for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament 2025/26 already, who will lead the team during the tournament from November 26 to Lucknow, November 22 itself being the day the team will be leaving. The state body has decided that Samson is the one in charge even before the tournament starts, as the team’s departure date signals very clearly their faith in him as the leader. 

Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

With all this in mind, one cannot help but think that the appointment of Samson provides a very good chance for him to set up his international career which has not been consistent. He has played 51 T20I international cricket matches, scored 995 runs with an average of 25.51, and still has not been called upon for any significant captaincy or even a leading role in the white ball teams of India. In fact, he has been shuffling between the domestic and international circuit while still getting to boss the batsmen around and the most important side to prove his batting and leading skills. Before Kerala, Samson might even have coiled the rest of the side with the winning spirit, as he had experienced and been through the ups and downs of top level cricket and recent form.

Sanju Samson CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

While heading into the tournament Samson would try to lift his personal redemption and at the same time satisfy the team’s objective. Just after being sidelined in terms of captaincy roles at the higher levels, this opportunity gives him that very live way to lead and perform. He is expected to perform not only with his bat but also by directing the side in a closely contested domestic T20 tournament. His performance could then help strengthen his case for more leadership roles and revival in the white ball circuit.

Also Read: F1 Driver Standings 2025: Check The Latest Rankings Of Your Favorite Drivers

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 12:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IPL 2026sanju samsonSanju Samson CaptainSanju Samson chennai super kingsSanju Samson cskSanju Samson IPL 2026Sanju Samson new captainSanju Samson news

RELATED News

F1 Driver Standings 2025: Check The Latest Rankings Of Your Favorite Drivers

Max Verstappen Dominates Under The Lights To Win Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Las Vegas GP Live Telecast On TV, And Mobile Apps In India

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Relatives Assault, Urinate On Disabled Man; Two Detained

‘Bollywood Can’t Afford Me’: Varanasi Star Mahesh Babu Once Sparked A Row Over Rejecting Hindi Movies, Is Now Working With This Bollywood Star

Nigeria Faces One Of Its Worst School Abductions As 315 Taken Hostage

F**k Off, B*tch…’: Foreign DJ Alleges Harassment By Goa Police, Claims Cops Used Abusive Language During Night Patrolling

Drunk Karnataka Auto Driver Shocks Police By Setting Himself On Fire During Routine Check, Here’s What Happened Next

Delhi Crime Branch Arrests Prime Narcotics Supplier in ₹8 Crore Heroin Seizure

Maharashtra Tragedy: Former U-16 Footballer Found Hanging In Palghar Forest, Body Discovered Three Days After Suspected Suicide, Family Reveals, ‘He Was…’

Deepika Padukone’s Fan Wants To See Her In Another Rom-Com With Ex-Ranbir Kapoor, You Will Be Shocked To Know How She Reacted

Breastmilk NOT Safe For Babies? Latest Study Finds ‘Uranium’ In Samples From 6 Bihar Districts, Raises Health Concerns

‘Quick Solutions For Sexual Problems’: Bengaluru Techie Falls For Scam, Gets Cheated Of Rs 48 Lakh Over Seeking Treatment Only To End Up With Kidney Damage

Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026
Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026
Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026
Sanju Samson Expected To Lead THIS Team After Missing CSK Captaincy Role In IPL 2026

QUICK LINKS