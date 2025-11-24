LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3: India Collapse Early As South Africa Rip Through Top Order

As the second day began, South Africa's middle and lower order were still the main contributors of the runs, with Senuran Muthusamy being the main seam who made his way to the first Test century of his career.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 24, 2025 13:01:06 IST

The contest took place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, located in Guwahati, and it started with South Africa being the toss winner and choosing to bat, a choice that promptly gave them little returns. The first session was not very good for the Indian bowlers as Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, the two openers, formed a strong opening alliance and thus, the Proteas started to build a rather slow but steady foundation of runs through their contributions.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 3

India, who was led by the temporary captain Rishabh Pant as Shubman Gill was unfortunately injured, made a comeback during the afternoon session when the spinners, especially Kuldeep Yadav, took the important wickets for their side. As the second day began, South Africa’s middle and lower order were still the main contributors of the runs, with Senuran Muthusamy being the main seam who made his way to the first Test century of his career, and Marco Jansen being the one who held the hand. India’s bowling unit was constantly attacking, but the visitors were able to score 489 runs in the first innings and putting India in a very difficult position. The batting of the home team will be under severe pressure, as they have not very often been able to overtake such large first innings leads at home.

South Africa vs India

On Day 3, India’s reply had a bad beginning as their strength was not enough to resist the Germanic caliber of the target and the disciplined attack of the Proteas. The home team has to go very deep if they want to save the match as well as the series. South Africa, on the other hand, is looking to capitalize on their lead and finish the series in the foreign land, which would be a strong indicator of their increased power in Test cricket. The Indian camp seems to be very serious, almost with no margin for mistake, as they are trying to recover from the deficit and take control of the Test series again.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS