IND vs SA ODI: When Will KL Rahul Led India Face South Africa? Check Dates

The series presents an important opportunity for both teams. India regards the match as a way to return to their previous winning habits after losing in Tests and also to test their plays for the upcoming white ball tournaments. South Africa, however, view themselves as the challengers coming to the Indian subcontinent to take on India and to making their place in the limited overs format.

India and South Africa’s eagerly anticipated three match ODI series has already been scheduled for November 30 to December 6, 2025, in India. The first ODI has been set for the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on November 30, the second at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur on December 3, and the third at ACA VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6. Each match will start at 1:30 PM IST, thus providing one and a half hours of cricket in every city.

On top of that, the series is scheduled right after the Test matches, which puts both teams in a situation where they can’t afford to make mistakes regarding player fitness and form management across formats. The matches will be broadcast live in India through Star Sports network, along with streaming on Jio Cinema/Hotstar, which means that viewers from all over the country will not miss out on the action.

Speaking of the players, the Indian team boasts an impressive top order headed by KL Rahul along with established names and young guns, which indicates a healthy mix of experience and youth. Likewise, the South African team is composed of veterans and stars of tomorrow both trying to perform in the Indian conditions. Primarily focuses on the series schedule, venues and streaming details, the context around them suggests that this contest will be fierce since both sides are determined to claim their share of ODI cricket power for the year 2025.

