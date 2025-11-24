WATCH: 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Bicycle Kick To Stun Fans In Saudi League

Cristiano Ronaldo showed once again that age is just a number when during the game he soared so high that he not only performed but to the extent that he was awarded a spectacular bicycle kick which contributed to Al Nassr’s overwhelming victory over Al Khaleej.

WATCH: 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Bicycle Kick

The 40 year old undoubtedly manned the years with this marvellous feat of fair play and soon thereafter he got analogized to his iconic overhead shot against Juventus in the Champions League. The goal being his 955th professional tally was not just a number increase but a declaration of unrecognized greatness as the incident quickly went viral on the social network. Al Nassr with no hesitation took control right from the start, applying high pressure, attacking through a variety of ways, and not allowing the rival team even a breath. Joao Felix was the star in the first half not only scoring a goal but also helping his team to take a strong lead. Ronaldo on his part, beforehand, made a statement with a near to goal attempt that was parried by the keeper and a shot from outside the box that was saved by the goalkeeper, signs that something magnificent might soon be on the way.







Cristiano Ronaldo At 40

As the match approached its final moments, and Al Khaleej unable to bring the score level at 10 men, and looking pretty tired, the instant arrived. Ronaldo correctly calculated the time of his leap, and at the same time applied his skill and power to execute the overhead kick that left the spectators dumbfounded and also confirmed the victory for his team at the peak of a strong collective effort. For Al Nassr, the 4-1 win was a big and early confirmation of their title quest for the season, and for Ronaldo, the strike was a strong assertion that even with the passing of years, he still has the superb athleticism and the killer instinct of a young player.

Also Read: ‘Blood Pressure Slightly Elevated’: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed, Hospital Shares Father’s Health Update