IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Dew Likely To Impact The Match? Check Weather Report Of ACA-VDCA Stadium In Vizag

The teams of India and South Africa will meet once more on the field at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, where the series is currently tied at 1–1, to play the third ODI of their 2025 series which will be the final one. The first two matches turned out to be very high scoring, about 1,400 runs were scored in total and hence the crowd is again looking forward to an entertaining fight.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Weather Report

Fortunately, the weather forecasts are good, sunshine will prevail in the afternoon and temperatures will range from 19 °C to 28 ° C. Humidity will be around 57%，and most importantly, there will be no rain at all. Under these conditions, the toss will probably play a significant role, the team that bats first might lose its advantage by the second innings due to the dampness from the lights，which would make chasing thus more appealing.

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI

India (Playing XI)– Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa (Playing XI)– Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

IND vs SA 3rd ODI



The Vizag pitch is known to be a batsman’s paradise at the start giving even bounce and good pace which has often allowed teams to score a lot. Even if the game goes through the spinners’ era, the scoring of 300+ runs has been a common phenomenon at this venue. The weather is also looking stable so the end of the series, the flat pitch, and the stakes could all make the finale a high scoring affair that is hard to predict as it will depend on who is better at dealing with the dew and pressure.

