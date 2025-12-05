LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Match: Date, Time, Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Other Details

India and South Africa battle it out against each other in the third and final ODI of the series. The three-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1.

Team India. (Photo Credits: X/BCCI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 5, 2025 16:59:26 IST

India and South Africa lock horns in the last and deciding ODI in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The three-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1 with one match to go. Both the sides have posted some big scores with the Proteas chasing down a target of 359 in the second ODI. While Team India would want to win the series after suffering a defeat in the Tests, South Africa would look to take this one away as well. 

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be played on December 6, 2025, Saturday. 

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be held ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. 

At what time will India vs South Africa 3rd ODI start?

The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

What will be the playing XI for the both the teams for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

India (Playing XI)– Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa (Playing XI)– Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman

SQUADS: 

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Rubin Hermann, Prenelan Subrayen

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 4:59 PM IST
