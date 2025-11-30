LIVE TV
IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi's Record to Become ODI Cricket's Greatest Six-Hitter, After Reclaiming ICC No.1 ODI Spot

Rohit Sharma has once again etched his name in cricket history by breaking Shahid Afridi’s record (351) to become ODI cricket’s greatest six-hitter in one-day internationals. Rohit, previously just two sixes behind Afridi, surpassed the legendary Pakistani batsman in impressive fashion, reaching the milestone in his 277th match and in 100 fewer innings than Afridi.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Shahid Afridi’s Record to Become ODI Cricket’s Greatest Six-Hitter. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 30, 2025 16:57:13 IST

Rohit Sharma has once again etched his name in cricket history by breaking Shahid Afridi’s record (351) to become ODI cricket’s greatest six-hitter in one-day internationals. Rohit, previously just two sixes behind Afridi, surpassed the legendary Pakistani batsman in impressive fashion, reaching the milestone in his 277th match and in 100 fewer innings than Afridi. 

How Did Rohit Sharma Break Afridi’s Six-Hitting Record?

Rohit Sharma entered the series on the back of a century in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney and got an early slice of luck when he was dropped on just 1 run. Tony d Zrozi, fielding at deep third man, failed to hold onto a pull shot from Rohit, giving him the perfect start. His confidence grew further with Virat Kohli at the other end, allowing Rohit the time to settle and find his rhythm.

Once set, boundaries started flowing, including a backfoot punch off Matco Jansen and consecutive fours against Corbin Bosch. Rohit maintained a steady pace, reached his half-century, and eventually smashed a pull off Jansen to claim the world record. 

Rohit Sharma Smashes 350th ODI Six

At 36 runs, Rohit smashed his 350th ODI six and then immediately matched Afridi’s record with his 351st, both delivered through powerful slog sweeps off off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen. Virat Kohli accelerated first, hitting a six that marked a 50-run partnership off just 41 balls. Rohit is the fastest among all batters to have scored more than 230 sixes.

Rohit Sharma Reclaims ICC No.1 ODI 

Following becoming ODI cricket’s greatest six-hitter, Rohit Sharma had also regained the No.1 spot in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, just ahead of India’s three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi. Rohit surpassed New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who dropped down the ranking after missing the final two ODIs in New Zealand’s 3-0 series loss to the West Indies. 

