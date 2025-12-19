LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League Bharti Singh bangladesh bill gates karisma kapoor Avatar Fire and Ash condom Dhurandhar Awami League
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming: The India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 2025 1st semi-final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony LIV app in India. The match is delayed by wet outfield, further scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST), at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 19, 2025 11:52:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: Toss delay due to wet outfield. The Indian U 19 cricket team has indeed a very nice performance so far in the competition, and semifinals will be their next stopping point that entails Sri Lanka in the ACC Men’s Under19 Asia Cup 2025. The venue is the UAE, where the eight participating teams are divided into two groups, and each group’s top two teams will proceed to the knockout rounds. India not only claimed its place in the semifinals against Sri Lanka, which will be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, due to a wonderful showing in the group stage, that included among others a 90 run thrashing of its arch rival Pakistan, but also secured the top position for itself. 

You Might Be Interested In

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live?

The match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming: When and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live?

December 19, 2025, is the day when the two teams will be fighting for the title. The match will be live on 10:30 AM IST.

IND Vs SL U19 1st Semi Final Live Streaming

The group stage performance of Sri Lanka, whose team was in Group B, allowed them to access the semi finals, but they ended the stage in the second position after the defending champions Bangladesh who beat the Lankans in their last match by a margin of 39 runs. Consequently, that match led to Bangladesh moving on to face Pakistan in the other semi final while Sri Lanka’s second place took them to a final clash with India. Unlike India, who had a great time in the group, Sri Lanka’s tournament path was not always smooth, and they had some wins but not against the top teams. This young tournament is a constantly attractive place for the new talents to come from all over Asia and thus more batters and bowlers have gradually become the most important players of their teams.

IND Vs SL ACC Mens U19 Asia Cup 2025 1st Semi Final Match Preview

The contribution of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his fantastic aggressive run has been the main factor to highlight the Indian cricket team’s performance. It has led to India scoring and winning heavily at the same time. The partnership has displayed the capacity to change the batting and take down the other team’s bowlers, thus giving them the rank of the champion. The date of India versus Sri Lanka match in semifinals is nearing, and it wouldn’t be unusual if they continue the nice play and set the final, most likely against Bangladesh, where they could meet again.

Also Read: Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 11:45 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asia cup u19 semi finalIND U19 Vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semi Final 1IND Vs SL U19 live streamingIND Vs SL U19 Semi FinalIND Vs SL U19 Semi Final liveIND Vs SL U19 Semi Final live streamingwhere to watch IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final

RELATED News

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Cancelled: Ticket Refund Process and How to Apply

Viral Instagram Reel Triggers Mystery: Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani’s Wife, Internet Divided Over Truth

Yashasvi Jaiswal Health Update: Star Cricketer Drops Significant Weight, Doctors Prescribe Rest – Report

EXCLUSIVE | ‘The way he guided the team and…’: Domestic Star Virat Singh Showers Praise On Captain Ishan Kishan After Jharkhand Crowned SMAT Champions

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni’s Six-Hitting Record

LATEST NEWS

Google Pixel Update: Users Surprised By Hotfix Update After Android 16 QPR2 Update

Why Was Epstein Obsessed With Lolita? New Photos From His Estate Show Quotes From The Book Handwritten On Women Bodies

How to Nail the Perfect South Indian Saree Look

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Lists at 20% Premium on NSE: Buy or Book Profits?

Laughter Chefs’ Season 3 Host Bharti Singh and Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Blessed With Baby Boy

Nick Jonas And Brothers Vibe To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Track; Fans Cheer, Call Him ‘National Jiju’, Watch Viral Video

From Maths Teacher To Multi-Millionaire: How Jeffrey Epstein Amassed $600 Million Net Worth, Bought Two Private Islands Despite Being A Convicted Sex Offender

Mrs Deshpande Review: Madhuri Dixit Reigns Supreme in JioHotstar’s Chilling Psychological Thriller That Gets Under Your Skin

Bangladesh Lynching: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das’ Body Tied To A Tree, Set On Fire Over Blasphemy Allegations

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website
IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website
IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website
IND Vs SL U19 Semi Final Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup 1st Semi Final Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Website

QUICK LINKS