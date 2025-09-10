IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Team India’s Predicted XI Against UAE

India Predicted XI vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: India will start the Asia Cup 2025 quota by a Group A match against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday. The champions of the defending team will be entering the tournament with the confidence of the eight titles won but the team balance and choice of selection is the greatest point of discussion.

IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025: Opening Combination

The first order will see the presence of the Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill who performed well in practice. Abhishek attracted notice when he smashed close to 30 sixes during training, and this demonstrated his fearless attitude. Gill, the appointed vice-captain will seek to lead by example against UAE.

Tilak Varma will probably fit in at No. 3, and the skipper Suryakumar Yadav will lead at No. 4. Their shape will be essential to the continuation of momentum in the IND vs UAE match. The mid-order balance has however brought about selection dilemma to the team management.

Middle-Order Puzzle in IND vs UAE Clash

Whether Sanju Samson should have been included or not is still unanswered. Samson could fail to make the XI with Gill promoted as a deputy. Rather, Jitesh Sharma is recommended to be the wicketkeeping option, as he has had an impressive IPL 2025 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shivam Dube is a versatile batting all-rounder who can be the candidate to occupy a middle-order position. His handy overs with the bowling ability can be crucial in the IND vs UAE opener, as it will enable India to have flexibility in circumstances where spin might be favorable. Rinku Singh might, however, need to sit.

All-Rounders Key for IND vs UAE

The all-round department of India is packed with quality. Hardik Pandya is still a bat and ball game-changer and Axar Patel offers a spin-bowling all-rounder dimension. The experience they have will help the team to perform when under pressure against the UAE who are eager to leave a mark at home.

India has both Pandya and Axar on the side and it can test various bowling combinations. India can also use the medium pace of Shivam Dube in the IND vs UAE clash because it provides the team with an additional balance. Such a combination of all rounders is bound to characterize the Indian performance in the tournament.

Bowling Attack for IND vs UAE Game

Jasprit Bumrah is the leader of the pace attack in the bowling unit with Arshdeep Singh as his partner. The experience in crunch matches will be crucial to Bumrah, and the left-arm variation of Arshdeep provides India with an extra dimension. The specialist spinner that is preferred to play the IND vs UAE opener is Varun Chakravarthy.

Another alternative who is under consideration is Kuldeep Yadav, inclusion of which would compel India to miss out on an all-rounder. The management will consider conditions thoughtfully prior to concluding the XI. In any case, the bowling of India is one of their strongest points approaching the Asia Cup 2025.

India Predicted XI vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025 Opener

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

