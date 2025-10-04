LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI Test Series: India Humiliate West Indies With Massive Innings Win!

West Indies were defeated by India, crushing them by an innings and 140 in the test at Ahmedabad, and ending the match on the third day. The star of the day was Ravindra Jadeja who scored an unbeatable 100, and took four wickets.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credit: ANI)
Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 4, 2025 14:38:59 IST

India won the first test of their two match series against the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs at Ahmedabad in commanding style in the first Test of their two match series, completing the match in less than three days. The visitors were sent home at a rate of 162 in the first and again at 146 in the second, unable to compare with the big target staked by India, who had scored 448 to the loss of five. 

India vs West Indies Highlights

The batting in India was also founded on a well laid foundation by KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja who all recorded centuries in a huge first innings score. Jurel scored his maiden Test hundred and contributed to the sparkle to the line up with the counterattack by Jadeja, but Rahul gave it strength at the top. India even announced their innings at 448/5, opting to take advantage of the strains that the batting of the West Indies was under. India had a huge hand advantage and had to rely on their bowlers to see the task through and they did so with a great response. Ravindra Jadeja stood out, picking up 4 wickets at 54 runs in the second innings to complete such an impressive all round performance. Both the pace attack and the spin options worked out to the support as the top order of the West Indies once again collapsed under pressure. Bowlers of India had the assistance of sharp fielding, and the catches taken in the slips, in the infield, and by the fielders at the boundary, to set up collapses at the most vital times. The West Indies did offer some slight resistance the hand of Alick Athanaze (38) and Justin Greaves (25) in the fray but the harm was done.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test

India is 1-0 ahead in this series. The 2nd and last Test will start in New Delhi starting October 10. In short, the domination of India was complete, good batting, good bowling and good fielding, all in all left the West Indies to the mercy of the Indians. The outcome highlights the even handedness of India and gives them momentum into the second match.

Also Read: BCCI Gears Up For ODI Captaincy Shift From Rohit Sharma To Shubman Gill Before India vs Australia ODIs

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 2:38 PM IST
Tags: ind vs wiIND vs WI Test SeriesIndia vs West Indiesteam indiawest indies

