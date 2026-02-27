LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Link Revealed! How Team India’s Icons Have Dominated T20 World Cup Virtual Quarterfinals

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Link Revealed! How Team India's Icons Have Dominated T20 World Cup Virtual Quarterfinals

India will play West Indies in a virtual quarter-final in the T20 World Cup 2026 in Kolkata. The winner of this match will march ahead into the semis.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid adieu to T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. (Image Credit: Sachin Tendulkar via X)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid adieu to T20Is after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. (Image Credit: Sachin Tendulkar via X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 27, 2026 13:11:59 IST

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Link Revealed! How Team India’s Icons Have Dominated T20 World Cup Virtual Quarterfinals

After their win against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, India have given themselves a genuine chance of qualifying for the semi-finals and their next game against West Indies will be a virtual quarter-final. Both India and West Indies now sit with two points in two matches. The Caribbean side’s NRR is slightly better than India’s but that will only come into play if the match in Kolkata gets washed out. 

India have faced similar situation on previous occasions as well. On one instance, a young Rohit Sharma bailed the team out while on the other an in-form Virat Kohli showed his class. 

T20 World Cup 2007- Rohit Sharma

India were playing South Africa in Durban in the inaugural T20 World Cup when Rohit Sharma put up a stunning show with the bat. India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 61/4 but a young Rohit took the onus on himself and hammered an unbeaten 50 off 40 deliveries to help the side put 153/5 in 20 overs. Captain MS Dhoni also chipped in with 45 off 33. 

Later, the bowlers did their job pretty well and restricted the opposition to 116/9 to win the match by 37 runs. RP Singh scalped a four-wicket haul. This win didn’t just give India two points but the margin also helped in improving the team’s NRR. India, New Zealand and South Africa had four points from three matches but India topped the group with a better NRR and moved ahead. 

T20 World Cup 2016- Virat Kohli

India locked horns with Australia in the Super 10 Group 2 match in Mohali. Both the sides had four points under their belt and a win would have handed two crucial points. The winner would have marched ahead. Australia batted first and put up 160/6 on the board. 

In reply, India didn’t have a great start and they lost early wickets to get reduced to 49/3. It was then Virat Kohli put up a batting masterclass and slammed an unbeaten 82 off 51. Captain MS Dhoni also made a valuable contribution of 18* off 10 as India went over the line by 6 wickets. They eventually went into the semi-final. 

The Retirements

While both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have helped the team come out of tricky situation, this time India will be without the two match-winners in the virtual quarter-final against West Indies in Kolkata. Both the batters bid adieu to the format after India’s winning triumph in 2024 in Barbados. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 11:42 AM IST
IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Link Revealed! How Team India’s Icons Have Dominated T20 World Cup Virtual Quarterfinals

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Link Revealed! How Team India’s Icons Have Dominated T20 World Cup Virtual Quarterfinals
IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Link Revealed! How Team India’s Icons Have Dominated T20 World Cup Virtual Quarterfinals
IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Link Revealed! How Team India’s Icons Have Dominated T20 World Cup Virtual Quarterfinals
IND vs WI: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Link Revealed! How Team India’s Icons Have Dominated T20 World Cup Virtual Quarterfinals

QUICK LINKS