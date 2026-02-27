LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Was Waiting For This Moment': Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture

India opener Abhishek Sharma made a comeback to form after smashing a 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma scored a fifty against Zimbabwe. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Abhishek Sharma scored a fifty against Zimbabwe. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 27, 2026 12:39:23 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture

India opener Abhishek Sharma returned to form after hitting a stunning fifty against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 in Chennai. Sharma ended up getting 55 off 30 as India posted 256/4 in 20 overs. Sharma had registered three ducks in his first three matches in the World Cup earlier. 

When asked about how it felt to get back into form, Abhishek at the mid-innings break, said: “It’s always great, you know, when you contribute for the team. And I was waiting for this moment for quite a long time now, so finally it’s happening. I’m really happy.”

Talking about his knock, Sharma said that he wanted to spend some time at the crease before firing all cylinders. 

“I would say it wasn’t that intentional, but I just wanted to, you know, spend some time at the pitch because if you see, I haven’t even played 10-12 balls in the whole tournament yet. So I just wanted to spend some time and a special mention to the team, the way they’ve treated me so far. It was like at the end, you wouldn’t feel that I wasn’t scoring runs for the team,” he said.

“And I mean, in the practice sessions as well, in the hotels as well, they all were just waiting for this moment and they all were just, you know, reminding me that, you know, you have done this before as well and your time is not so far. You just keep believing. So that’s happened,” Abhishek added.

India vs Zimbabwe

After riding on Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s individual fifties, Team India was able to put a massive total on the board. Later, India restricted Zimbabwe to 184/6 in 20 overs to win the match by 72 runs. Brian Bennett continued his good run with the bat and remained unbeaten at 97 off 59. 

India’s Qualification Scenario

With this win against Zimbabwe, India now need to defeat West Indies in their next match in Kolkata on Sunday. West Indies also suffered a defeat against South Africa in their Super 8 match on Thursday. Both India and West Indies have two points from two matches under their belt and the winner of this virtual quarter-final will march ahead. South Africa have already qualified after winning both their matches while Zimbabwe have been knocked out. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | From India’s Highest Total to Six-Hitting Record — All Records Broken in IND vs ZIM Super 8 Clash

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma battingAbhishek Sharma runst20 world cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture

T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture
T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture
T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture
T20 World Cup 2026 | ‘Was Waiting For This Moment’: Abhishek Sharma Reacts After Returning to Form vs ZIM in Super 8 Fixture

