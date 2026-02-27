T20 World Cup 2026: From India’s Highest Total to Six-Hitting Record — All Records Broken in IND vs ZIM Super 8 Clash

India faced Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday in a must-win game at the T20 World Cup 2026. After suffering a heavy defeat against South Africa, India needed a strong comeback to stay in the race for the semi-finals — and they delivered. Batting first, India put on a dominant show. Sanju Samson gave the team a solid start, while Abhishek Sharma finally found his rhythm, scoring his first half-century of the tournament. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan chipped in with quick runs, and Tilak Varma, along with Hardik Pandya, finished strongly. India posted a massive 256/4 — their highest total in the history of the tournament.

Chasing such a big target was always going to be tough for Zimbabwe. They struggled to keep up with the required run rate from the start. Brian Bennett fought hard and remained unbeaten on 97, but he didn’t get enough support from the other end. In the end, India sealed a comfortable 72-run victory. With this loss, Zimbabwe are out of the tournament. South Africa and England have already confirmed their places in the semi-finals. India will now face the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. The winner of that match will secure the final semi-final spot.

List of Records Broken During the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 Clash at the T20 World Cup 2026

Here’s a properly reframed and well-structured list of all the key records from the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026:

India smashed 17 sixes, equalling their record for the most sixes in a T20 World Cup match.

They have now hit 63 sixes in this edition, their highest-ever tally in a single T20 World Cup.

For the first time, all of India’s top six batters scored at a strike rate of 150+ in a T20 World Cup innings.

India faced just 26 dot balls, which is the joint-lowest by any team in a T20 World Cup innings.

The total of 256/4 is India’s highest-ever score in T20 World Cups, surpassing 218/4 against England in 2007.

256/4 is also India’s second-highest total in overall T20 World Cup history.

India reached their 100 in just 9.1 overs, making it their third-fastest team hundred in the T20 World Cups.

Their 80/1 in the Powerplay is the third-highest Powerplay score for India in T20 World Cups.

A combined 440 runs were scored in the match — the second-highest aggregate in T20 World Cup history.

The match saw 28 sixes in total (India 17, Zimbabwe 11) — the third-most sixes in a T20 World Cup game.

India bowled 7 no-balls, the joint-most by any team in this edition (level with Canada).

Arshdeep Singh became India’s highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, reaching 35 wickets.

Brian Bennett’s unbeaten 97 is the highest-ever score by a Zimbabwe batter in T20 World Cup history.

His 97* is also the second-highest individual score against India in T20 World Cups.

The 72-run partnership between Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza is Zimbabwe’s second-highest stand in T20 World Cup history.

Sikandar Raza became only the second player in T20I history to score 3000+ runs and take 100+ wickets.

Varun Chakravarthy has now taken at least one wicket in each of his last 19 matches.

Shivam Dube conceded 46 runs in his first two overs, the most by a bowler in the first two overs of a T20 World Cup match.

Dube’s 26-run over is the most expensive over bowled by an Indian in T20 World Cup history.

India will be facing the West Indies next in the Super 8 game at Kolkata on Sunday.

