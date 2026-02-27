IND vs WI: What Happened When India Last Faced West Indies in a T20 World Cup Semifinal? Full Recap of The 2016 Clash

India and the West Indies are two of the only three teams, along with England, to have won the T20 World Cup twice. However, when the two giants clash again on Sunday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, one of them will be knocked out of the tournament. Having won a game each in the Super 8, both teams will be facing each other in a virtual quarter-final. But what happened when these two teams last met in the T20 World Cup?

It was in 2016 that India last hosted the T20 World Cup. As the two sides meet again in what could prove to be one of the best matches of the tournament, here is a look at their previous meeting.

Virat Kohli’s stars for India once again

Virat Kohli was undoubtedly India’s greatest player in the T20 World Cups. The right-handed batter was again the star performer with the bat in hand as Kohli scored 89 runs in only 47 balls. Striking at close to 190, he struck 11 fours and a solitary six in his innings. Like most of his knocks, what stood out was his running between the wickets. India set the West Indies a target of 193 in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, despite slow starts from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane opening the innings.

India off to a great start in the second innings

India were off to a great start as Jasprit Bumrah and Ashish Nehra in their opening spell dismissed Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels. Right after the powerplay, the West Indies had almost lost their third wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin having Lendl Simmons at short third man. However, the off-spinner had overstepped, and the delivery resulted in being a no-ball.

West Indies takes full toll on India after costly mistake

The mistake from Ashwin had provided a crucial lifeline to the West Indies in the semi-final clash. A 97-run stand for the third wicket between Simmons and opener, Johnson Charles meant that the visitors had made their way back in the game. The star in the first innings, Kohli, was asked to bowl the 14th over, and he continued to be the main man for India as he broke the stand with his first ball. However, Simmons, joined by Andre Russell, displayed brute power and chased down the target in the final over, winning the clash by seven wickets. Simmons was named the player of the match for his unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 51 deliveries.

Also Read: IND vs WI: What If Rain Hits India vs West Indies Virtual Quarterfinal at T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?