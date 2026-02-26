LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI: What If Rain Hits India vs West Indies Virtual Quarterfinal at T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

India are set to lock horns with West Indies in a virtual quarter-final in Kolkata on Sunday. But who will qualify for the semifinals if the match is washed out due to rain?

India will play WI in Kolkata. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
India will play WI in Kolkata. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 26, 2026 23:29:31 IST

India have kept their hopes alive the T20 World Cup 2026 after a 72-run win against Zimbabwe in Chennai on Thursday. With this victory, the Men in Blue have got off the mark in the Super 8 stage of the tournament. India will now play West Indies in a virtual quarter-final on Sunday in Kolkata. 

Why is India vs West Indies a Virtual Quarter-Final?

Both India and West Indies have won one game and lost one in the Super 8 stage of the competition. The two sides now have two points from two fixtures. The winner of this virtual quarter-final will add a couple of more points to the tally to make it four points and will march ahead. 

What if it Rains in Kolkata?

As there is no reserve day for the Super 8 clashes in the T20 World Cup 2026, the two teams will share points. This means both India and West Indies will end the Super 8 stage with 3 points. The qualification will then be determined by the NRR. West Indies have +1.791 while India have -0.100 NRR. 

If the match is washed out due to rain then West Indies will qualify because of better NRR. 

India vs Zimbabwe

India defeated Zimbabwe by 72 runs in the Super 8 fixture. Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya struck individual fifties. Pandya was later adjudged Player of the Match. 

“Pretty happy. I mean, yeah, it sounds strange 23-ball 50, but I think I had to reassess in the situation as well. What I meant by that, I felt I was trying to hit too hard. And just in the game, I realized, I think I can time the ball and hit sixes as well. So I think for me, it was a good game to continue the rhythm because I feel a couple of games I had which I could not do what I wanted to do. So really satisfied,” he said after the match.

South Africa have qualified for the semis while Zimbabwe are eliminated. The two sides will face each other on Sunday in New Delhi. 

Also Read: IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026 | Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 11:29 PM IST
QUICK LINKS