Home > Sports > IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya's Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire

Hardik Pandya delivered a stunning late-overs knock in the IND vs ZIM Super 8 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, powering India to a big total and sparking huge reactions from fans.

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire | Image Source - X/Screenshot
IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire | Image Source - X/Screenshot

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 26, 2026 21:44:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya once again impressed one and all with his clutch performance against Zimbabwe in the ongoing Super 8 clash of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya Played An Explosive Knock

Hardik Pandya walked out to bat in the 13th overs of the innings, with all guns blazing, and slammed the Zimbabwe bowlers to all the corners of the Chepauk Stadium. Hardik unleashed the beast in him as he delivered yet another explosive knock during the must-win game for India.

Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs off just 23 balls, striking at 217.39. He slammed Zimbabwe’s bowlers for 2 fours and 4 sixes during his quick-fire knock. His knock gave a much-needed push to team India in the phase of the innings. India’s 256/4 is now their highest-ever total in T20 World Cup history and one of the most dominant batting performances of the 2026 tournament.

Fans Hail Hardik Pandya For His Powerful Knock

Meanwhile, fans on social media hailed Hardik Pandya for his powerful performance. Check out how fans reacted:

Abhishek, Hardik Power India to Record-Breaking Total in T20 World Cup 2026 At Chepauk

The innings was built on a strong foundation, smart shot selection, and finished in explosive style by Hardik Pandya. After three ducks, Abhishek returned to form on a good Chepauk pitch, giving India a strong start with key partnerships alongside Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. He brought up a quick fifty and helped India dominate the Power Play. Strong Finish Seals the Surge. Even after his dismissal, the momentum continued.

Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma added an unbeaten 84 runs, powering India through the final overs and wrapping up an emphatic batting performance.

Riding on Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s knocks, India bounced back from their 76-run loss to South Africa with a massive 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. It’s the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history and India’s best ever in the tournament, beating their previous 218/4 in 2007. The 256/4 is also the highest score in this year’s edition.

ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM: India Shatter T20 World Cup 2026 Record, Better Own Feat After 19 Years

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 9:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsFan reactionshardik pandyaHardik Pandya explosive knockIND vs ZIMIndia battingIndia vs ZimbabwePandya sixessuper 8t20 world cup 2026

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire

