IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Explosive Knock Sets Social Media On Fire

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya once again impressed one and all with his clutch performance against Zimbabwe in the ongoing Super 8 clash of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya Played An Explosive Knock

Hardik Pandya walked out to bat in the 13th overs of the innings, with all guns blazing, and slammed the Zimbabwe bowlers to all the corners of the Chepauk Stadium. Hardik unleashed the beast in him as he delivered yet another explosive knock during the must-win game for India.

Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs off just 23 balls, striking at 217.39. He slammed Zimbabwe’s bowlers for 2 fours and 4 sixes during his quick-fire knock. His knock gave a much-needed push to team India in the phase of the innings. India’s 256/4 is now their highest-ever total in T20 World Cup history and one of the most dominant batting performances of the 2026 tournament.

Fans Hail Hardik Pandya For His Powerful Knock

Meanwhile, fans on social media hailed Hardik Pandya for his powerful performance. Check out how fans reacted:

Hardik pandya scored 50 in 23 balls Redemption of Hardik Pandya is awesome #indvszim #ZimvsIndpic.twitter.com/eIuvjqpPuL — Bhaisahab (@Bhai_saheb) February 26, 2026

I’m sure many were waiting for Hardik Pandya’s failure tonight so that they can cook him just because he’s spending time with his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/6I8e9lDxBK — Sohel. (@SohelVkf) February 26, 2026

Highest SR for India in a T20WC match

(Min 30 runs) 362.50 – Yuvraj Singh v ENG (58 off 14)

275.00 – 𝗧𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗸 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 v ZIM (44* off 16)

269.23 – Hardik Pandya v AFG (35* off 19)

263.15 – KL Rahul v SCO (50 off 34)#T20WorldCup2026 — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) February 26, 2026

THE MVP – HARDIK PANDYA 🥶 50* from just 23 balls including 2 fours & 4 sixes, mad batting by the main man of India in T20I. pic.twitter.com/QnVKZwXXuu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 26, 2026

No look Six by Hardik Pandya on yorker ball 🔥 – I feel its better than dewald brevis. pic.twitter.com/xCjTmHMZXu — Amar💫 (@KUNGFU_PANDYA_0) February 26, 2026

50* off just 23 balls for Hardik Pandya 💥 4⃣ x 2

6⃣ x 4#T20WorldCup2026 #INDvsZIM pic.twitter.com/9Exmhkr2fh — vinay (@vinay_king_27) February 26, 2026

Hardik Pandya blowing kisses to Gautam Gambhir for sending him early. This is the bond we love to see. pic.twitter.com/Ifw4lKKu87 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) February 26, 2026

Mahieka Sharma watching Hardik pandya batting 😅🔥 pic.twitter.com/G0UECtqlyP — Amar💫 (@KUNGFU_PANDYA_0) February 26, 2026

Not a mediocre cricketer ✅

Not a product of nepotism ✅

Bowls his heart out for his team ✅

Bats in one of the difficult spots in t20 cricket and delivers consistent performances ✅

Doesn’t field like a 70 year old grandpa on the field ✅

Fields in the toughest areas on the… pic.twitter.com/EHVdCL8iGO — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) February 26, 2026

Hardik Pandya holds the record for the most fifties in T20 World Cup history while batting at No.5 or lower. That stat alone explains his value. That’s why he’s so crucial to India. pic.twitter.com/qG6SN431eS — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) February 26, 2026

I don’t know how good or bad Hardik Pandya is as a person, but one thing I do know is that he is an absolute gem of a player . Such a destructive and a great batsman 🥶. pic.twitter.com/kIrqWZjqLh — MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) February 26, 2026

Abhishek, Hardik Power India to Record-Breaking Total in T20 World Cup 2026 At Chepauk

The innings was built on a strong foundation, smart shot selection, and finished in explosive style by Hardik Pandya. After three ducks, Abhishek returned to form on a good Chepauk pitch, giving India a strong start with key partnerships alongside Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. He brought up a quick fifty and helped India dominate the Power Play. Strong Finish Seals the Surge. Even after his dismissal, the momentum continued.

Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma added an unbeaten 84 runs, powering India through the final overs and wrapping up an emphatic batting performance.

Riding on Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya’s knocks, India bounced back from their 76-run loss to South Africa with a massive 256/4 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. It’s the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history and India’s best ever in the tournament, beating their previous 218/4 in 2007. The 256/4 is also the highest score in this year’s edition.

