IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson In, Abhishek Sharma And Axar Patel Set For Key Roles? India’s Predicted XI For Chepauk

India and Zimbabwe are set to face each other in a crucial Super 8 clash at the T20 World Cup in Chepauk. The defending champions are expected to make some key changes in their playing 11, with Sanju Samson and Axar Patel expected to make it back into the side.

Samson has played a single game so far in the tournament against Namibia, scoring 22 runs off eight deliveries, blasting three sixes and a solitary four. Meanwhile, India’s vice-captain has missed out on two games on the trot at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the practice sessions leading up to the India vs Zimbabwe clash show signs that both players could make it back to the starting 11.

Sanju Samson and Axar Patel back in the playing XI?

Sanju Samson and Axar Patel are expected to be back in the playing XI. With Rinku Singh’s reported unavailability for the clash, the Indian team management would be forced to make a change in the batting department.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar could make way for Patel as a like-for-like replacement. Sundar, in two matches, has appeared to be toothless with both ball and bat in hand. In six overs, he has given away 53 runs while failing to pick a single wicket. Against South Africa, he was dismissed after a run-a-ball 11-run knock. Patel, on the other hand, has been a proven performer in ICC events for India and even played a crucial role in their triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025.

Samson’s arrival to shake up the batting order?

Sanju Samson coming back into the team could shake up the batting order and could result in breaking the trifecta of left-handers at the top of the order. Samson will be expected to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. The move to have a right-handed batter at the top of the order could discourage teams from bowling off-spin in the powerplay to Abhishek.

Despite his struggles, Abhishek continues to be a vital part of the Indian team due to his high-intent batting. The move to have Samson at the top order could help the aggressive batter settle into his knock before going all guns blazing.

India’s Predicted Playing XI at Chepauk

Here is how India could line up in the all-important clash against Zimbabwe

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

