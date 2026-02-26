IND vs ZIM Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

IND vs ZIM Live Streaming: India will be up against Zimbabwe in their second Super 8 fixture in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be live on TV on Star Sports Network, while the fans can also watch it live on JioHotstar.

This Super 8 Group 1 match is almost a must-win for both teams if they want to stay in the race for the semi-finals. India is coming into the game after a disappointing 76-run loss to South Africa. Zimbabwe, too, are under pressure after suffering a heavy 107-run defeat against the West Indies.

India’s biggest concern has been its poor starts with the bat. They are averaging just 6.80 runs for the first wicket in this T20 World Cup — the lowest among all 20 teams in the tournament. That shows how badly their openers have struggled. Abhishek Sharma has scored three ducks in four innings, while Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a duck in the last match against South Africa. Such early setbacks have made things difficult for the middle order.

Zimbabwe, however, have a key player in good touch. Captain Sikandar Raza has been in strong form in this World Cup and has led from the front. But his record against India is not very impressive. In 10 T20Is against them, he averages just 16.30, with a highest score of 46. That battle between India’s bowlers and Raza could play an important role in deciding the match.







Here we take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 match.

When And Where Will India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Thursday, February 26, at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran

