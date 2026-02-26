SA vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

WI vs SA Live Streaming: West Indies will be up against South Africa in their second Super 8 fixture in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be live on TV on Star Sports Network, while the fans can also watch it live on JioHotstar.

Both teams come into this match full of confidence. The West Indies are riding high after a huge 107-run win over Zimbabwe on February 23. That big victory has put them at the top of Group 1 with two points. South Africa is just behind them in second place after beating co-hosts India by 76 runs on February 22. When it comes to the head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup, South Africa has had the upper hand. The Proteas have won four out of their five matches against the West Indies in the tournament’s history. The only time the West Indies managed to beat them was back in 2016 in Nagpur.

South Africa is also more familiar with this venue, having played four of their five matches here in this tournament. However, this will be their first afternoon game at the ground, which could bring slightly different conditions. On the other hand, the West Indies have not played a single T20I at this venue so far, so it will be a new experience for them.







Here we take a look at the live streaming details of the West Indies vs South Africa Super 8 match.

When And Where Will West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Be Played?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on Thursday, February 26, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channels Will Broadcast West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

When Will The Toss For West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Be Held?

The toss for the West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

What Are The Full Squads For West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?

West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton

