LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo ICC Women World Cup shreyas iyer business news cosmic phenomenon trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

The loss of one of India’s key batters, Pratika Rawal, through a broken ankle adds pressure to the likes of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. The emotions in Navi Mumbai are definitely high not only to the event, however, but to what it might symbolize, an opportunity of the Indian women side to take the story in its hands and write another page in this epic struggle.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 30, 2025 14:37:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

In the run up to the high profile ODI semi final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, to be hosted in the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, fanatical followers of the Indian women cricket team covered the outer wall of the stadium with messages. Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) board posted a stirring video where fans were writing inspirational notes of support, well wish, and patriotic slogans before India played a match with Australia who was the defending champions. The wall has become a physical prompt to the players that they have millions of fans behind them.

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Fans Show Their Love For Team India Women

In the case of the Indian side, there is more weight attached to the contest. Australia sailed through the group stage, leading the tables with six wins and one no result, with a particular highlight of a star performance by Ashleigh Gardner, who had made two centuries during the tournament to date. India, in its turn, have only won one of the past 11 ODIs against Australia, a fact that further exacerbates the scale of the task at hand.



Backers of India are finding comfort in their past achievements, the women’s team had a great deal of success against Australia in a former world cup semi final, when Harmanpreet Kaur scored an undefeated 171. Earlier this year, Australia deposed India in group stage play when India attempted to chase 331 runs, and Alyssa Healy contributed 142 runs to provide Australia the chance to win. The loss of one of India’s key batters, Pratika Rawal, through a broken ankle adds pressure to the likes of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.The emotions in Navi Mumbai are definitely high not only to the event, however, but to what it might symbolize: an opportunity of the Indian women side to take the story in its hands and write another page in this epic struggle. The colourful, serious wall of messages is a strong emblem of hope and encouragement before this historic meeting.

Also Read: IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Australia ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online DY Patil Sports Stadium

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 2:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bccibcci womenICC Women World Cup 2025IND W vs AUS WIND W vs AUS W live streamingIND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women World Cup 2025IND-W VS AUS-W liveIndia Women vs Australia Women livenavi mumbai weather

RELATED News

Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin’s Death, How Did The Tragic Accident Happen?

KKR Probable Retention List Before IPL 2026 Mini Auction: From Rinku Singh to Varun Chakaravarthy

Teen Cricketer Ben Austin Dies After Being Hit by Ball- Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

RCB Likely to Retain Core for Mini Auction IPL 2026: From Virat Kohli To Rajat Patidar

What Will Happen If Rain Stops The Match Between IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal? Will India Women Be Out Of The Tournament?

LATEST NEWS

Indians In Malaysia Can Now Pay With UPI: India’s Payment Apps Just Went Global For Travelers

Who Is Tanu Rawat? YouTuber Angers Hindu activists Over Filming Obscene Reels In Short Clothes At An Ashram In Rishikesh

Why Changpeng Zhao’s Cleared Record Could Reshape Global Crypto Policy

Who Was Kaelin Bradshaw? TikTok Influencer Who Shared Her Cancer Fight, Dead At 29

Aadhaar Card New Rules: 3 Major Changes Coming Into Effect From November 1

Disturbing Haryana Incident: University Female Staff Asked To Prove They Are On Periods, Male Supervisors Suspended Over Asking Photos Of Pads

Rare-Earth Power Play: How Supply Fears Pushed The US And China To Strike A Deal

Did FBI Director Kash Patel Use Government Jet To Watch Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Perform? Controversy Explained

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

Got Election Questions? Call 1950 And Speak Directly To Your Booth-Level Officer, Says ECI

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women
IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women
IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women
IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

QUICK LINKS