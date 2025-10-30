IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fans Paint DY Patil Stadium With Love For Team India Women Against Australia Women

In the run up to the high profile ODI semi final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, to be hosted in the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, fanatical followers of the Indian women cricket team covered the outer wall of the stadium with messages. Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) board posted a stirring video where fans were writing inspirational notes of support, well wish, and patriotic slogans before India played a match with Australia who was the defending champions. The wall has become a physical prompt to the players that they have millions of fans behind them.

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Fans Show Their Love For Team India Women

In the case of the Indian side, there is more weight attached to the contest. Australia sailed through the group stage, leading the tables with six wins and one no result, with a particular highlight of a star performance by Ashleigh Gardner, who had made two centuries during the tournament to date. India, in its turn, have only won one of the past 11 ODIs against Australia, a fact that further exacerbates the scale of the task at hand.







Backers of India are finding comfort in their past achievements, the women’s team had a great deal of success against Australia in a former world cup semi final, when Harmanpreet Kaur scored an undefeated 171. Earlier this year, Australia deposed India in group stage play when India attempted to chase 331 runs, and Alyssa Healy contributed 142 runs to provide Australia the chance to win. The loss of one of India’s key batters, Pratika Rawal, through a broken ankle adds pressure to the likes of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana.The emotions in Navi Mumbai are definitely high not only to the event, however, but to what it might symbolize: an opportunity of the Indian women side to take the story in its hands and write another page in this epic struggle. The colourful, serious wall of messages is a strong emblem of hope and encouragement before this historic meeting.

