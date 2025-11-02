LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news BCCI contract arshdeep singh IND Vs AUS 3rd T20 live score IND W vs SA W live KING movie Mexico blast DY Patil pitch report Cambridge news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: The showdown between India and South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final, scheduled for November 2, is going to take place at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The two teams are dreaming of their first ever World Cup title, which means that there will be a thrilling battle for the cricket fans all over the world.

(Image Credit: News X)
(Image Credit: News X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 2, 2025 16:12:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

IND-W Vs SA-W World Cup FINAL Live Streaming: The women’s cricket match between the Indian ladies and the South African ladies has already been planned for the final of the Women’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 so soon as November 2, 2025, at Dr. DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Both teams are coming in with a lot of energy, India wants to be crowned the Women’s World Cup title holder for the first time, and South Africa is likewise targeting its first trophy, thus a new champion is guaranteed this year.

When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online

In addition, the match time is set to be at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 2:30 PM. For Indian fans, the live broadcasting of this mega final will be done by the Star Sports Network in Hindi and English through its different channels. Digital streaming rights have also been obtained, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Some sources have also included JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar as the digital platforms for viewing access. In certain territories, international viewers can opt for ICC.tv. 

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming

This final is going to be a real thriller, after India’s stunning performance in the semi finals where they knocked out Australia and a consistent South Africa all the way to the finals, it is all down to this one game. The audience in Navi Mumbai will be huge and both teams will try their best to impress on the day. With the live streaming and broadcasting details now cleared, fans can rest assured that their access is sorted ahead of time and they won’t miss a single second of what could turn out to be a historical victory for women’s cricket in India.

Also Read: How To Reach DY Patil Stadium, Nerul For ICC Women’s World Cup Final 2025? Check Routes For Bus Or Car, Train, Taxi Or Auto

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 4:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6IND W vs SA W liveIND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live StreamingIndia Women Vs South Africa WomenWhen and Where to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women World Cup 2025 Final Match Livewhere to watch icc women world cup final 2025

RELATED News

India Vs Australia: India Wins Third T20 By 5 Wickets, Evens Series In Hobart, Washington Sundar Shines With 49 Off 23 Balls

Who Is Harmanpreet Kaur Dating? Check India Star Cricketer’s Marriage Status Here

World Cup 2025: ICC Introduces Major Rule Changes – What’s New This Time

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

IND-W VS SA-W: Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Performance Cancelled Amid Match Delay Due To Heavy Rains? Here’s What The Singer Said

LATEST NEWS

Bengaluru Tragedy: Speeding Ambulance Runs Red Light at Richmond Circle, Kills Couple on Scooter

Celebrity Birthdays November 2025 : Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner & More

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

IND-W VS SA-W: Is Sunidhi Chauhan’s Performance Cancelled Amid Match Delay Due To Heavy Rains? Here’s What The Singer Said

Rain Stops Play, Internet Starts Drama: Fans React To IND vs SA Women’s World Cup Final Delay

“Sorry Sir, Please!”: Indian Woman’s Emotional Plea After Target Shoplifting Arrest Goes Viral

India vs Australia T20 2025: Meet the Sponsors Behind the Big Game

Is Jemimah Rodrigues A Catholic Or Protestant? How A Religious Controversy Put The Star Cricketer In The Bad Spotlight

IND vs SA Women’ s World Cup 2025: Schedule, Squads & Key Players to Watch

Viral Video of Rs 21 Crore Buffalo’s Death at Pushkar Fair Raises Serious Animal Welfare Concerns

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai
IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai
IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai
IND-W Vs SA-W FINAL Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Match Live telecast on TV and Mobile Apps online in Navi Mumbai

QUICK LINKS