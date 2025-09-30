IND W Vs SL W : India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Opener Preview

India will launch their 2025 ICC Women world cup campaign on September 30 against Sri Lanka in the ACA stadium in Guwahati. It is the first time that the tournament has been hosted in India in 12 years. India, under the guidance of Hallie Kaur, seeks to win the first ever ICC Women world cup with the expectation of an entire nation looking forward to the first women ICC championship.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match Preview

India is ranked No. 3 in the world, and it is coming into the tournament with good momentum, having just beaten England in both ODI and T20I series. They also broke a losing streak to Australia in a pre tournament series, narrowly missing out in pursuit of 413 in the last ODI in New Delhi against the seven time champions. The game will be an exciting one where the two teams will want to have a good beginning to their World Cup. The Sri Lankan team is back in the Women World Cup after a span of eight years, under the guidance of the phenomenal Chamari Athapaththu. At the age of 35, Athapaththu is probably reaching her final World Cup and has been a star of Sri Lanka, with the highlight being a 178 in Bristol and a record 195 against the South Africans. She also has made 45 wickets with an economy of 5.33. Sri Lanka is a mix of experience and young dynamism with some of the upcoming stars such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, Dewmi Vihanga, and Vishmi Gunaratne, who will play one of the most important roles at the top of the order.

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India has key players such as vice captain Smriti Mandhana who has been in excellent form and has hit four ODI centuries this year and averaged 66.28 with a strike rate of 115.85. Her alliances with young opener Pratika Rawal have strengthened the Indian top order giving it stability and a strong base on which to post or pursue high totals in the absence of Shafali Verma. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is on her fifth world cup and has an average of more than 50 in the tournament, and is always up to the task at the time of need. Jemimah Rodrigues has also provided some form of consistency to the middle order and all rounder Deepti Sharma provides batting depth and bowling option.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma’s Asia Cup 2025 Reward: Features Of His New Haval H9