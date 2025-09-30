Abhishek Sharma’s Asia Cup 2025 Reward: Features Of His New Haval H9

The great performance of Abhishek Sharma in the Asia Cup 2025 has not only made him a global figure in the world of cricket, but also given him an incredible reward. The 24 year old left handed batter was awarded Player of Tournament after gathering 314 runs in the seven innings with an impressive strike rate of 200. His efforts were critical in the victory of India against Pakistan in the final victory that earned them their ninth Asia Cup win.

Abhishek Sharma’s New Haval H9

As a form of appreciation to his remarkable success, Sharma was offered to take a brand new Haval H9 SUV, the flagship vehicle of the Haval brand of Chinese car manufacturer, Great Wall Motor. It is a full size, 7 seat SUV powered by a 2 litre turbo petrol engine with 214bhp and 380Nm of torque, an 8 speed automatic transmission and a 4WD system with 7 terrain modes and front rear differential locks. Off road performance is enhanced by the 224mm ground clearance and water wading depth of the H9 of up to 800mm. It has high quality interiors including front seats that are ventilated massage, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Abhishek Sharma’s New Car Award From Asia Cup 2025

One viral video was taken of Sharma and his teammate Shubman Gill roaming around the SUV, Sharma was seated behind the wheel, and Gill as a shotgun driver, which demonstrated their friendship and enthusiasm about the new member. This appreciation does not merely showcase the personal genius of Sharma but also shows an appreciation of cricketing talent in India. The Haval H9, with its interchange of lavishness and hardiness, is the ideal payoff to the player who, over and above his ability on the field is finely skilled.

