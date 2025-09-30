Mohsin Naqvi Never Going To Return Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 Trophy?

Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan on September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, ended with India being defeated by five wickets. But the post match celebrations were marred with an unprecedented incident of the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi also took the trophy and medals and this caused a lot of controversy after India declined to receive the winner trophy of the tournament which he had won.

When Will Mohsin Naqvi Return Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 Trophy?

Reports indicate that the Indian team had resolved earlier not to take the trophy in the hands of Naqvi because of his political affiliations, who also happens to be the Interior Minister of Pakistan. Naqvi tried to offer the trophy to the Indian team, nonetheless. When the team lost, he is reported to have made off with the silverware leaving the presentation ceremony in a mess. Various stakeholders in the cricketing community have been very critical about this move. Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) has shown a firm disdisapproval towards the actions of Naqvi. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said that though the team had resolved not to accept the trophy at the hands of Naqvi, it did not mean that he can steal it. The BCCI has already proposed a formal protest against Naqvi to Umme Al Quwain at the next International Cricket Council (ICC) meet to have the trophy and the medals back.

Is Mohsin Naqvi Going To Keep Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 Trophy?

The event has led to the wider discussion concerning the intersection of politics and sports. Critics claim that what Naqvi did was unprofessional and unsporting thereby ruining the spirit of the game. There have been speculations that the rejection of the trophy was a political gesture, as there is poor relationship between India and Pakistan. To date, the Asia Cup 2025 trophy is in the hands of Mohsin Naqvi. The formal objection of the BCCI in the meeting of ICC will probably dictate further action in this unprecedented case. The result of this controversy may have long-term effects on the behaviour of the officials in the tournament of international cricket and the connection between politics and sportsmanship.

Also Read: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Check Full Schedule Of All The Teams