India Batter Rinku Singh Reveals Why He Lost Cool With Pakistani Fan In South Africa

The excitement is growing about the India-Pakistan match at the Men Asia Cup and the level of anticipation is high. Following the release of the schedule, there was increased debate in India as to whether India should play Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Sports Ministry Clears Doubts on India-Pakistan Match

As the demand of boycotting against Pakistan increased, Sports Ministry made it clear that India is at liberty to play against Pakistan in multi-nation tournaments. The announcement put to rest all speculations over the September 14 Group A game in Dubai. The fans are now awaiting the high-voltage match.

As the attention shifts to the Asia Cup, Rinku Singh recently had a first hand recall of a Pakistani fan incident during an India tour of South Africa last year. The case illustrated a rare occasion when the young hitter lost his temper in the field.

Rinku Singh’s Clash with Pakistani Fan

Rinku Singh was with Suryakumar Yadav during that tour when a fan came towards them with a camera recording. The person kept on wondering why India does not travel to Pakistan to play in the Champions Trophy. Suryakumar kept his cool but Rinku could not hold his temper.

The footage of the incident was rapidly shared on social media where the left-hander was clearly distraught. Rinku later said that the fan was behaving in a calculated manner, because he appeared to be more concerned with irritating them than engaging with them in a meaningful discourse. He said that he had a breaking point at the moment.

“The guy came close to us. He had his camera open. He was asking some weird questions. He just wanted to get a reaction out of us. He wanted some content. I just told him, ‘Bhai, camera to band karle. (Close your camera).’ He then shut his camera,” Rinku Singh recalled.

Suryakumar’s Calm vs Rinku Singh’s Frustration

Rinku said Suryakumar Yadav was the mediator in heated dialogue. Rinku said he was highly agitated but KY was able to diffuse the situation. The fan thought that the approach he took was intrusive and rude.

“Suryakumar Yadav was with me; he ensured that the fan was silent. As you saw in that video, I was really angry. It’s not done that you come close and your camera is open. It was wrong,” he added while reflecting on the incident.

India was not present at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan as it happened to be that security was too big a concern. Their games were transferred to Dubai, where they proceeded to win the championship trophy after they beat New Zealand in the final.

Rinku Singh Ready for Asia Cup Debut

Rinku Singh will now get an opportunity to display his talent in a major platform. He has been included in India 15-man team to play Asia Cup. In case he is picked in the playing team, he will mark his debut against Pakistan in a major tournament.

Before the competition, Rinku reminded his destructive capability with an unbeaten 108 against Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 at Lucknow. His knock of eight huge sixes was a demonstration of the form that he brings to the Asia Cup.

As the tournament is slated to begin on September 9, everyone is watching Rinku Singh and what he can do to the Indian middle order. To fans, the September 14 match against Pakistan would not only be a high-drama game but also a show to see Rinku play against arch-rivals Pakistan, the first time ever.